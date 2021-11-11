Lordi veröffentlichen auf “Lordiversity” sieben neue Alben

Lordi hatten wohl einiges an Langeweile dank des Lockdowns und haben es, wie viele andere Künstler, für einen kleinen aber feinen kreativen Schub genutzt. Hmm klein und fein passen irgendwie nicht. Denn, was uns am 26. November 2021 erwartet sind nicht weniger, aber auch nicht mehr, als sieben (!!!) neue Alben von Lordi.
Der Nachfolger zu “Killection” (konzipiert als eine Art Best-Of-Album für einen bis dato fiktiven Backkatalog für eine nicht existente Bandphase zwischen den Jahren 1975 und 1990) nennt sich “Lordiversity”. Nach der Best-Of-Compilation für die nicht existente Bandphase aus dem obengenannten Jahren mussten natürlich die Alben her. Lordi spielen sich hier durch verschiedene Stile: Hardrock, Disco, Progressive Rock, Heavy Metal, AOR (Adult Oriented Rock, a.k.a. Arena-Rock, Stadionrock), Thrash/Speed Metal und Industrial Metal.
Die Tracklist liest sich wie folgt. Zwischendurch gibt es das ein oder andere neue Video sowie das Cover der Box.
CD1 – Skelectric Dinosaur:
01 SCG Minus 7: The Arrival
02 Day Off Of The Devil
03 Starsign Spitfire
04 Maximum-O-Lovin’
05 The King On The Head Staker’s Mountain
06 Carnivore
07 Phantom Lady
08 The Tragedy Of Annie Mae
09 Blow My Fuse
10 …And Beyond The Isle Was Mary
CD2 – Superflytrap:
01 SCG Minus 6: Delightful Pop-Ins
02 Macho Freak
03 Believe Me
04 Spooky Jive
05 City Of The Broken Hearted
06 Bella From Hell
07 Cast Out From Heaven
08 Gonna Do It (Or Do It And Cry)
09 Zombimbo
10 Cinder Ghost Choir
CD3 – The Masterbeast From The Moon:
01 SCG Minus 5: Transmission Request
02 Moonbeast
03 Celestial Serpents
04 Hurricane Of The Slain
05 Spear Of The Romans
06 Bells Of The Netherworld
07 Transmission Reply
08 Church Of Succubus
09 Soliloquy
10 Robots Alive!
11 Yoh-Haee-Von
12 Transmission On Repeat
CD4 – Abusement Park:
01 SCG Minus 4: The Carnival Barker
02 Abusement Park
03 Grrr!
04 Ghost Train
05 Carousel
06 House Of Mirrors
07 Pinball Machine
08 Nasty, Wild & Naughty
09 Rollercoaster
10 Up To No Good
11 Merry Blah Blah Blah
CD5 – Humanimals:
01 SCG Minus 3: Scarctic Circle Telethon
02 Borderline
03 Victims Of The Romance
04 Heart Of A Lion
05 The Bullet Bites Back
06 Be My Maniac
07 Rucking Up The Party
08 Girl In A Suitcase
09 Supernatural
10 Like A Bee To The Honey
11 Humanimal
CD6 – Abracadaver:
01 SCG Minus 2: Horricone
02 Devilium
03 Abracadaver
04 Rejected
05 Acid Bleeding Eyes
06 Raging At Tomorrow
07 Beast Of Both Worlds
08 I’m Sorry I’m Not Sorry
09 Bent Outta Shape
10 Evil
11 Vulture Of Fire
12 Beastwood
CD7 – Spooky Sextravaganza Spectacular:
01 Scg Minus 1: The Ruiz Ranch Massacre
02 Demon Supreme
03 Re-Animate
04 Lizzard Of Oz
05 Killusion
06 Skull And Bones (The Danger Zone)
07 Goliath
08 Drekavac
09 Terror Extra-Terrestrial
10 Shake The Baby Silent
11 If It Ain’t Broken (Must Break It)
12 Anticlimax