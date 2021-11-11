Lordi veröffentlichen auf “Lordiversity” sieben neue Alben

Lordi hatten wohl einiges an Langeweile dank des Lockdowns und haben es, wie viele andere Künstler, für einen kleinen aber feinen kreativen Schub genutzt. Hmm klein und fein passen irgendwie nicht. Denn, was uns am 26. November 2021 erwartet sind nicht weniger, aber auch nicht mehr, als sieben (!!!) neue Alben von Lordi.

Der Nachfolger zu “Killection” (konzipiert als eine Art Best-Of-Album für einen bis dato fiktiven Backkatalog für eine nicht existente Bandphase zwischen den Jahren 1975 und 1990) nennt sich “Lordiversity”. Nach der Best-Of-Compilation für die nicht existente Bandphase aus dem obengenannten Jahren mussten natürlich die Alben her. Lordi spielen sich hier durch verschiedene Stile: Hardrock, Disco, Progressive Rock, Heavy Metal, AOR (Adult Oriented Rock, a.k.a. Arena-Rock, Stadionrock), Thrash/Speed Metal und Industrial Metal.

Die Tracklist liest sich wie folgt. Zwischendurch gibt es das ein oder andere neue Video sowie das Cover der Box.

© Lordi – Lordiversity

CD1 – Skelectric Dinosaur:

01 SCG Minus 7: The Arrival

02 Day Off Of The Devil

03 Starsign Spitfire

04 Maximum-O-Lovin’

05 The King On The Head Staker’s Mountain

06 Carnivore

07 Phantom Lady

08 The Tragedy Of Annie Mae

09 Blow My Fuse

10 …And Beyond The Isle Was Mary

CD2 – Superflytrap:

01 SCG Minus 6: Delightful Pop-Ins

02 Macho Freak

03 Believe Me

04 Spooky Jive

05 City Of The Broken Hearted

06 Bella From Hell

07 Cast Out From Heaven

08 Gonna Do It (Or Do It And Cry)

09 Zombimbo

10 Cinder Ghost Choir

CD3 – The Masterbeast From The Moon:

01 SCG Minus 5: Transmission Request

02 Moonbeast

03 Celestial Serpents

04 Hurricane Of The Slain

05 Spear Of The Romans

06 Bells Of The Netherworld

07 Transmission Reply

08 Church Of Succubus

09 Soliloquy

10 Robots Alive!

11 Yoh-Haee-Von

12 Transmission On Repeat

CD4 – Abusement Park:

01 SCG Minus 4: The Carnival Barker

02 Abusement Park

03 Grrr!

04 Ghost Train

05 Carousel

06 House Of Mirrors

07 Pinball Machine

08 Nasty, Wild & Naughty

09 Rollercoaster

10 Up To No Good

11 Merry Blah Blah Blah

CD5 – Humanimals:

01 SCG Minus 3: Scarctic Circle Telethon

02 Borderline

03 Victims Of The Romance

04 Heart Of A Lion

05 The Bullet Bites Back

06 Be My Maniac

07 Rucking Up The Party

08 Girl In A Suitcase

09 Supernatural

10 Like A Bee To The Honey

11 Humanimal

CD6 – Abracadaver:

01 SCG Minus 2: Horricone

02 Devilium

03 Abracadaver

04 Rejected

05 Acid Bleeding Eyes

06 Raging At Tomorrow

07 Beast Of Both Worlds

08 I’m Sorry I’m Not Sorry

09 Bent Outta Shape

10 Evil

11 Vulture Of Fire

12 Beastwood

CD7 – Spooky Sextravaganza Spectacular:

01 Scg Minus 1: The Ruiz Ranch Massacre

02 Demon Supreme

03 Re-Animate

04 Lizzard Of Oz

05 Killusion

06 Skull And Bones (The Danger Zone)

07 Goliath

08 Drekavac

09 Terror Extra-Terrestrial

10 Shake The Baby Silent

11 If It Ain’t Broken (Must Break It)

12 Anticlimax