AC/DC: Multi-Cam-Video vom ersten Auftritt seit 7 Jahren online

Vom ersten Auftritt seit sieben Jahren von AC/DC gibt es jetzt auf YouTube ein Multi-Cam-Video. Die Show fand am 7. Oktober 2023 im Rahmen des Power Trip Festivals in Indio, Kalifornien, USA, statt und ist weiter unten zu sehen. Das Set enthielt 24 Songs. Es war das erste Mal, dass die Gruppe mit „If You Want Blood (You’ve Got It)“ begann und außerdem gab es vom 2020er-Album “Power Up” auch zwei Live-Debüts: „Demon Fire“ und „Shot In The Dark“. Als Drummer war Matt Laug dabei.

Enthaltene Songs:

00:00 Intro

01:00 If You Want Blood (You’ve Got It)

06:12 Back In Black

10:20 Demon Fire

14:12 Shot Down In Flames

17:45 Thunderstruck

23:18 Have A Drink On Me

27:35 Hells Bells

33:03 Shot In The Dark

36:22 Stiff Upper Lip

40:17 Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap

45:02 Shoot To Thrill

50:50 Sin City

55:45 Givin‘ The Dog A Bone

59:44 Rock ‚N‘ Roll Train

1:04:02 You Shook Me All Night Long

1:07:55 Dog Eat Dog

1:12:32 High Voltage

1:17:56 Hell Ain’t A Bad Place To Be

1:22:22 Riff Raff

1:27:56 Highway To Hell

1:31:52 Whole Lotta Rosie

1:37:45 Let There Be Rock

Encore:

1:54:00 TNT

1:57:38 For Those About To Rock (We Salute You)

Teilen mit: Twitter

Facebook

Mehr

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Mastodon

