AC/DC: Multi-Cam-Video vom ersten Auftritt seit 7 Jahren online

Vom ersten Auftritt seit sieben Jahren von AC/DC gibt es jetzt auf YouTube ein Multi-Cam-Video. Die Show fand am 7. Oktober 2023 im Rahmen des Power Trip Festivals in Indio, Kalifornien, USA, statt und ist weiter unten zu sehen. Das Set enthielt 24 Songs. Es war das erste Mal, dass die Gruppe mit „If You Want Blood (You’ve Got It)“ begann und außerdem gab es vom 2020er-Album “Power Up” auch zwei Live-Debüts: „Demon Fire“ und „Shot In The Dark“. Als Drummer war Matt Laug dabei.
Enthaltene Songs:
00:00 Intro
01:00 If You Want Blood (You’ve Got It)
06:12 Back In Black
10:20 Demon Fire
14:12 Shot Down In Flames
17:45 Thunderstruck
23:18 Have A Drink On Me
27:35 Hells Bells
33:03 Shot In The Dark
36:22 Stiff Upper Lip
40:17 Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap
45:02 Shoot To Thrill
50:50 Sin City
55:45 Givin‘ The Dog A Bone
59:44 Rock ‚N‘ Roll Train
1:04:02 You Shook Me All Night Long
1:07:55 Dog Eat Dog
1:12:32 High Voltage
1:17:56 Hell Ain’t A Bad Place To Be
1:22:22 Riff Raff
1:27:56 Highway To Hell
1:31:52 Whole Lotta Rosie
1:37:45 Let There Be Rock
Encore:
1:54:00 TNT
1:57:38 For Those About To Rock (We Salute You)