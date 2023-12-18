Apocalyptica veröffentlichen “What We’re Up Against” feat. Elize Ryd (Amaranthe)

Die Metal-Cellisten von Apocalyptica haben kürzlich den Track “What We’re Up Against” featuring Elize Ryd von der Band Amaranthe veröffentlicht. Eicca Toppinen von Apocalyptica kann seinen Enthusiasmus bezüglich der Kooperation nicht verbergen und sagt dazu: „We wanted to make a song with Elize since we toured together in the beginning of 2020. This song felt perfect for this collaboration, and Elize is giving an amazing performance! The song is about being true to your values and the importance of being aware of formulating opinions and taking action in today’s world.“

Das Musikvideo folgt nach dem Single-Cover:

© Apocalyptica feat. Elize Ryd (Amaranthe) – What We’re Up Against (Single cover art by Rami Mursula)

