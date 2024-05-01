Nightwish kündigen neues Album “Yesterwynde” an

Die Symphonic-Metal-Band Nightwish kündigt mit “Yesterwynde” ihr neues Studioalbum an. Das zehnte Werk soll am 20. September 2024 via Nuclear Blast erscheinen und ist der Nachfolger vom 2020 veröffentlichten Werk “Human. :II: Nature”.

Tuomas Holopainen über das neue Album:

“Yesterwynde is a fantastical voyage through time, memory, and the better angels of human nature.

Three years in the making, we`re thrilled beyond words to soon share our tenth album with the world!”

Die erste Albumsingle “Perfume Of The Timeless” wird die neue Ära der Band am 21. Mai einläuten. Merkt die Single hier vor:

https://nightwish.bfan.link/perfumeofthetimeless.a01

© Nightwish – Yesterwynde (Artwork)

Tracklisting:

Yesterwynde An Ocean Of Strange Islands The Antikythera Mechanism The Day Of… Perfume Of The Timeless Sway The Children Of ‘Ata Something Whispered Follow Me Spider Silk Hiraeth The Weave Lanternlight

Line-Up:

Floor Jansen | Vocals

Tuomas Holopainen | Keys

Emppu Vuorinen | Guitars

Jukka Koskinen | Basses

Troy Donockley | Uilleann Pipes, Low Whistles, Acoustic & Electric Guitars, Bouzouki, Bodhrán, Aerophone, Vocals

Kai Hahto | Drums & Percussion

