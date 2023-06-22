Billy Idol: Debütalbum bekommt ein Remaster/Wiederveröffentlichung samt Extras

Billy Idols Debütalbum bekommt ein Remaster/Wiederveröffentlichung mit samt einigen Extras. Das Studioalbum aus dem Jahre 1982 enthält Singles wie “Hot In The City” und “White Wedding”. In den USA waren die beiden Stücke in den Top 30 oder Top 40, in der UK wurde “White Wedding” im Jahre 1985 veröffentlicht und landete in den Top 10.
Die Re-Issue kommt remastert als Vinyl und CD-Version. Die 2CD Edition enthält das Konzert im Roxy in Hollywood im Jahre 1982 und “kürzlich aufgetauchte” sowie vorher unveröffentlichten 12-minütigen Clubland Extended Remix von “White Wedding”.
Erscheinen soll das Ganze am 28. Juli 2023 via UMe/Capitol. Amazon hat eine exklusive Vinyl-Edition mit Litho Print eines Alternativen-Album-Artworks.
Tracklisting
CD 1
Come On, Come On
White Wedding (Part 1)
Hot In The City
Dead On Arrival
Nobody’s Business
Love Calling
Hole In The Wall
Shooting Stars
It’s So Cruel
Congo Man
White Wedding (Clubland Extended Remix) (Previously Unreleased)
CD 2: Live at the Roxy, 1982
Baby Talk
Untouchables
Come On, Come On
Hot In the City
Dead On Arrival
Heavens Inside
Ready Steady Go
Hole In The Wall
Shooting Stars
Kiss Me Deadly
White Wedding
Nobody’s Business
Dancing With Myself
Mony Mony
Triumph