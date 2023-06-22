Billy Idol: Debütalbum bekommt ein Remaster/Wiederveröffentlichung samt Extras

Billy Idols Debütalbum bekommt ein Remaster/Wiederveröffentlichung mit samt einigen Extras. Das Studioalbum aus dem Jahre 1982 enthält Singles wie “Hot In The City” und “White Wedding”. In den USA waren die beiden Stücke in den Top 30 oder Top 40, in der UK wurde “White Wedding” im Jahre 1985 veröffentlicht und landete in den Top 10.

Die Re-Issue kommt remastert als Vinyl und CD-Version. Die 2CD Edition enthält das Konzert im Roxy in Hollywood im Jahre 1982 und “kürzlich aufgetauchte” sowie vorher unveröffentlichten 12-minütigen Clubland Extended Remix von “White Wedding”.

Erscheinen soll das Ganze am 28. Juli 2023 via UMe/Capitol. Amazon hat eine exklusive Vinyl-Edition mit Litho Print eines Alternativen-Album-Artworks.

Tracklisting

CD 1

Come On, Come On

White Wedding (Part 1)

Hot In The City

Dead On Arrival

Nobody’s Business

Love Calling

Hole In The Wall

Shooting Stars

It’s So Cruel

Congo Man

White Wedding (Clubland Extended Remix) (Previously Unreleased)

CD 2: Live at the Roxy, 1982

Baby Talk

Untouchables

Come On, Come On

Hot In the City

Dead On Arrival

Heavens Inside

Ready Steady Go

Hole In The Wall

Shooting Stars

Kiss Me Deadly

White Wedding

Nobody’s Business

Dancing With Myself

Mony Mony

Triumph