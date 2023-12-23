Bring Me The Horizon trennen sich von Keyboarder Jordan Fish

Die UK-Combo Bring Me The Horizon trennen sich überraschen kurz vor Weihnachten von ihrem Keyboarder Jordan Fish. Neben Sänger Oliver Sykes hat er, aus Sicht vieler, gute Arbeit für die Band und im Rahmen von Öffentlichkeitsarbeit geleistet.

Die Band teilte dazu folgendes mit: “Bring Me The Horizon has decided to part ways with Jordan Fish. We want to thank him for the musical journey he took with us and wish him luck with everything in the future. Meanwhile we continue to work on Nex Gen, with brand new music coming very soon. See you on our UK tour in January.”

Danach postete Fish sein eigenes Statement:

“I’m really grateful for my 11 years with the band, and extremely proud of all that we have achieved together. I look forward to hearing what they do next, and wish them every success in the future. I’m excited to start this next chapter in my career.”

Im kommenden Jahr soll das neue Studioalbum erscheinen.

