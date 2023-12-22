Brujeria kündigen “Esto Es Brujeria” Europa Tour 2024 an

Die mexikanische Death-Grind-Combo Brujeria kündigte kürzlich ihre “Esto Es Brujeria” Europa Tour 2024 an. Das europäische Festland war jetzt dran, vorher gab es schon Daten für UK und Irland.

El Patrón Juan Brujo dazu:

„Listos para desmadre? Brujeria returns to Europe this Summer to spread its Spanish madness once again!“

“Esto Es Brujeria”: https://brujeria.bfan.link/esto-es-brujeria

Als Support sind bei den folgenden Daten Borstal dabei:

05/24 Colchester, UK – Arts Centre

05/25 Leicester, UK – Uprising Festival

05/26 Manchester, UK – Rebellion

05/28 Glasgow, UK – Slay

05/29 Belfast, IRE – Limelight 2

05/30 Dublin, IRE – Grand Social

05/31 Swansea, UK – Sin City

06/01 London, UK – Underworld

06/02 London, UK – The Arch

Brujeria:

06/04 Wasquehal, FRA – The Black Lab

06/06 Gent, BEL – ChinaStraat

06/07 Tilburg, NET – Little Devil

06/08 Leeuwarden, NET – Into The Grave Fest.

06/10 Berlin, GER – Cassiopeia

06/11 Warsaw, POL – Lacznik

06/12 Krakow, POL – Kamienna 12

06/13 Prague, CZE – Modra Vopice

06/14 Bratislava, SLO – Randal

06/15 Budapest, HUN – Analog Music Hall

06/17 Bucharest, ROM – Quantic

06/18 Sofia, BUL – Maimunarnika

06/21 Ljubljana, SLO – Menza Pri Koritu

06/22 Salzburg, AUT – Rockhouse

06/23 Bologna, ITA – Alchemical

06/24 Roma, ITA – Traffic Club

06/25 Milan, ITA – Slaughter

06/27 Clisson, FRA – Hellfest

Tickets: https://routeonebooking.tourlink.to/brujeriaeu2024

© Brujeria ‚Esto Es Brujeria‘ Europe Tour 2024

