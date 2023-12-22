Brujeria kündigen “Esto Es Brujeria” Europa Tour 2024 an

Die mexikanische Death-Grind-Combo Brujeria kündigte kürzlich ihre “Esto Es Brujeria” Europa Tour 2024 an. Das europäische Festland war jetzt dran, vorher gab es schon Daten für UK und Irland.
El Patrón Juan Brujo dazu:
„Listos para desmadre? Brujeria returns to Europe this Summer to spread its Spanish madness once again!“
“Esto Es Brujeria”: https://brujeria.bfan.link/esto-es-brujeria
Als Support sind bei den folgenden Daten Borstal dabei:
05/24 Colchester, UK – Arts Centre
05/25 Leicester, UK – Uprising Festival
05/26 Manchester, UK – Rebellion
05/28 Glasgow, UK – Slay
05/29 Belfast, IRE – Limelight 2
05/30 Dublin, IRE – Grand Social
05/31 Swansea, UK – Sin City
06/01 London, UK – Underworld
06/02 London, UK – The Arch
Brujeria:
06/04 Wasquehal, FRA – The Black Lab
06/06 Gent, BEL – ChinaStraat
06/07 Tilburg, NET – Little Devil
06/08 Leeuwarden, NET – Into The Grave Fest.
06/10 Berlin, GER – Cassiopeia
06/11 Warsaw, POL – Lacznik
06/12 Krakow, POL – Kamienna 12
06/13 Prague, CZE – Modra Vopice
06/14 Bratislava, SLO – Randal
06/15 Budapest, HUN – Analog Music Hall
06/17 Bucharest, ROM – Quantic
06/18 Sofia, BUL – Maimunarnika
06/21 Ljubljana, SLO – Menza Pri Koritu
06/22 Salzburg, AUT – Rockhouse
06/23 Bologna, ITA – Alchemical
06/24 Roma, ITA – Traffic Club
06/25 Milan, ITA – Slaughter
06/27 Clisson, FRA – Hellfest
Tickets: https://routeonebooking.tourlink.to/brujeriaeu2024