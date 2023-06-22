Cannibal Corpse kündigen Album “Chaos Horrific” und Video-Single “Blood Blind” draußen

Cannibal Corpse kündigen mit “Chaos Horrific” ihr sechszehntes Studioalbum und veröffentlichen zudem die erste (Video-)Single mit dem Namen “Blood Blind” aus dem kommenden Langspieler. Erscheinen soll das Werk am 22. September 2023 via Metal Blade Records.

Geschrieben wurde das Ganze nach Abschluss der “Violence Unimagined” Sessions, daher finden sich davon Anteile auch auf “Chaos Horrific” wieder. “To me, this album feels sort of like a continuation of Violence Unimagined,” erzählt Bassist Alex Webster.

“I believe that our songwriting has progressed in a manner where every song paves its own path, whether it’s a straightforward or technical song,” merkt Gitarrist Rob Barrett an. “Sometimes it’s a mix of both, so there’s no preconceived idea that we want to be more technical. The music just sort of takes its own course.”

Webster führt weiter aus, “I don’t think there was any conscious effort to make things more technical, so if it wound up that way it would just be a natural result of us trying to write the heaviest songs we could.”

Cannibal Corpse hatten keinen Masterplan und begannen jeden Track mit “open mind”. “I never go into a record thinking about anything, I just let the writing flow freely with no limitations,” sagt Gitarrist/Produzent Erik Rutan. “But this time, I knew I wanted to push the envelope a bit in a different direction than Violence Unimagined; expand the dynamics, explore new territory without departing from what CANNIBAL CORPSE is and always shall be.”

Chaos Horrific track listing:

Overlords Of Violence Frenzied Feeding Summoned For Sacrifice Blood Blind Vengeful Invasion Chaos Horrific Fracture And Refracture Pitchfork Impalement Pestilential Rictus Drain You Empty