Deftones starten eigene Marihuana-Marke

Die US-Band Deftones haben kürzlich einen Zugang zu ihrem Merchandise bekanntgegeben. Dabei handelt es sich um ihre eigene Marihuana-Marke namens “Deftones Cannabis Collection”. In dem Instagram-Post, siehe weiter unten, schreibt die Band: “Throughout our career, it has been an ongoing mission to provide our fans with quality products. Whether it’s music, beer, or tequila, we put in the time, care and effort to make sure we’re delivering merchandise to the market that have been thoroughly scrutinized by all of us. The obvious next step in this progression is cannabis.” Weitere Infos im Post: