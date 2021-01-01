Fleshgod Apocalypse haben zum Jahresabschluss ein Cover zu “Blue (Da Ba Dee)” im Original von Eiffel 65 aus den 1990er-Jahren veröffentlicht. Weiter unten der Song samt Lyric-Video. Fleshgod Apocalypse-Frontmann Francesco Paoli kommentierte wie folgt:
“After the amazing response over our latest single “No,” we wanted to release something that could make the end of this shitty 2020 a bit funnier for everyone. That’s why we took a popular dance track from the 90s and made it the heaviest, angriest, bloodiest party song ever. We’re ready to blast your ears again in 2021, stay tuned!”
Fleshgod Apocalypse veröffentlichen Cover von “Blue (Da Ba Dee)”
