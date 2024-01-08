Ghost Work ((Ex-)Mitglieder von Snapcase, Milemarker, Minus The Bear und Seaweed) mit Album und Single

Die Post-Punk-Supergroup Ghost Work mit (Ex-)Mitgliedern von so namhaften Bands wie Snapcase, Milemarker, Minus The Bear und Seaweed kündigen mit “Light a Candle for the Lonely” ihr neues Album für den 8. März 2024 an. Ihre Single „Godspeed On The Trail“ gibt es jetzt als “official audio” auf YouTube, siehe weiter unten. Das Label Spartan Records wird den Longplayer veröffentlichen.

Sänger Aaron Stauffer sagt: „What can I say…this is literally my best singing performance and recording I’ve completed EVER since I began home recording. I would put this song up at the same level of some of my Seaweed favorites. It reminds me of The Cure doing an AC/DC cover.“

© Ghost Work – Light a Candle for the Lonely (Artwork)

Tracklisting:

Godspeed on the Trail Earthquake Erase the Morning Grapes and Chrome Orange of the Flame Line 2 The Tea Leaves Under the Fire Conjured Leverage Twilight of Hope Wayward Northern

Teilen mit: Twitter

Facebook

Mehr

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Mastodon

