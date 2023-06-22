Oomph! präsentieren neuen Sänger Der Schulz, kündigen neues Album an

Die Band Oomph! präsentiert mit Der Schulz, bekannt von der Band Unzucht, ihren neuen Sänger, um den lange ein Geheimnis gemacht wurde. Gleichzeitig kündigen sie auch ihr neues Studioalbum “Richter und Henker” via Napalm Records an. Der Longplayer soll am 8. September 2023 erscheinen und kann hier vorbestellt werden. Außerdem kündigt die Gruppe um CR4P und FLUX sowie nun Der Schulz die erste Single samt Musikvideo in der neuen Besetzung an. Erscheinen sollen Single und Video am 11. Juli 2023. Das erste Bandfoto sieht so aus:

CR4P und FLUX über den neuen Sänger Band:

“DER SCHULZ was always our first choice. Since we have known and appreciated each other for a long time, he was the first singer we approached. Of course, we also met with many other promising applicants in our studio and tried out the collaboration.

In the end, DER SCHULZ convinced us because he manages to revive the feeling of the old OOMPH! songs and we harmonize extremely well on a human and creative level.

He is a strong songwriter and lyricist and has the exact charisma, presence and character we were looking for. We had the right feeling all the way from the start!”

OOMPH! zum neuen Album:

“Working together in this new constellation has spurred our creativity in the studio to the extreme. There will be some nice musical developments and surprises on the new album, Richter und Henker, without neglecting our typical OOMPH! constants. Even our usual “test listeners” say the album sounds unmistakably like OOMPH!

We can’t wait to finally present the songs to you and play them live on tour!”

Oomph! – Richter und Henker Artwork

Richter und Henker Tracklisting:

1 Wem die Stunde Schlägt

2 Richter und Henker

3 Soll das Liebe Sein?

4 Nur Ein Mensch

5 Schrei nur Schrei

6 Nichts wird mehr Gut

7 Sag Jetzt Einfach Nichts

8 Es ist Nichts, Wie es Scheint

9 Wo die Angst Gewinnt

10 All die Jahre

11 Wut feat. Joachim Witt

12 Ein Kleines Bisschen Glück

“Richter und Henker” wird folgende Formate bekommen:

Deluxe Box, including 1 CD 6 pages Digisleeve, Hangman Block, 2 pencils, socks, tote bag, A6 photo card (strictly limited to 300 copies worldwide) – Napalm Records Store exclusive

2 LP Die Hard Gatefold Marbled Transparent Red/Black Vinyl incl slipmat, 12 inch booklet and record butler (strictly limited to 200 copies worldwide) – Napalm Records Store exclusive

2 LP Gatefold Gold Vinyl (strictly limited to 1000 copies) – GSA Retail exclusive

2 LP Gatefold Black Vinyl

1 CD 6 pages Digisleeve

Digital Album

OOMPH! Live 2023:

w/ Böse Fuchs & Sly

02.11.23 DE – Hanover / Capitol

03.11.23 DE – Hamburg / Markthalle

04.11.23 DE – Dresden / Tante Ju

05.11.23 DE – Berlin / Huxley’s Neue Welt

07.11.23 PL – Poznan / Tama

08.11.23 CZ – Prague / Meet Factory

09.11.23 AT – Vienna / Simm City

10.11.23 DE – Munich / Backstage Werk

12.11.23 DE – Bochum / Zeche

13.11.23 DE – Frankfurt / Batschkapp

14.11.23 DE – Ludwigsburg / Scala

16.11.23 FR – Paris / La Trabendo

17.11.23 FR – Lyon / Marché Gare

18.11.23 FR – Strasbourg / La Laiterie

19.11.23 CH – Solothurn / Kofmehl

21.11.23 DE – Cologne / Live Music Hall

22.11.23 NL – Arnhem / Luxor

23.11.23 DE – Onsabrück / Hydepark

24.11.23 DE – Rostock / Mau Club

OOMPH! are:

CR4P

FLUX

DER SCHULZ