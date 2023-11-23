Monsters and Critics

Placebo kündigen “Placebo Live Box Set” an

by

Placebo haben kürzlich ihr “Placebo Live Box Set” angekündigt. Dieses enthält “Collapse Into Never Placebo Live In Europe 2023” Doppel-Vinyl, “This Is What You Wanted” Blu-Ray Konzertfilm in Spielfilmlänge und “Live From The White Room” Live-CD. Das Box Set erscheint am 15. Dezember 2023 über SO Recordings.

Einen Trailer gibt es dazu ebenfalls zu sehen, weiter unten gibt es ein Packshot sowie die Tracklist. Vorbestellen geht hier.

© Placebo Live Box Set
© Placebo Live Box Set

Collapse Into Never – Live In Europe 2023
Clear Double Vinyl Gatefold Album Trackliste

Seite 1

  1. Forever Chemicals
  2. Beautiful James
  3. Scene of the Crime
  4. Hugz
  5. Happy Birthday In The Sky

Seite 2

  1. Bionic
  2. Surrounded By Spies
  3. Sad White Reggae
  4. Try Better Next Time
  5. Too Many Friends

Seite 3

  1. Went Missing
  2. For What It’s Worth
  3. Slave To The Wage
  4. Song To Say Goodbye
  5. The Bitter End
  6. Infra-Red

Seite 4

  1. Shout
  2. Fix Yourself
  3. Running Up That Hill

This Is What You Wanted – Live in Mexico City
Blu-Ray Konzertfilm Trackliste

  1. Opening Titles
  2. Forever Chemicals
  3. Beautiful James
  4. Scene Of The Crime
  5. Hugz
  6. Happy Birthday In The Sky
  7. Bionic
  8. Twin Demons
  9. Surrounded By Spies
  10. Chemtrails
  11. Sad White Reggae
  12. Try Better Next Time
  13. Too Many Friends
  14. Went Missing
  15. For What It’s Worth
  16. Slave to The Wage
  17. Song To Say Goodbye
  18. Come Undone
  19. The Bitter End
  20. Infra-Red
  21. Shout
  22. Fix Yourself
  23. Running Up That Hill

Live From The White Room
Softpak Gatefold CD Trackliste

  1. Beautiful James
  2. Fix Yourself
  3. Happy Birthday In The Sky
  4. Sad White Reggae
  5. Surrounded By Spies
  6. Try Better Next Time
  7. Went Missing

Über Oliver Lippert

Autor und Rezensent. Mehr hier: https://linktr.ee/OliverLippert

Seiten