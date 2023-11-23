Placebo kündigen “Placebo Live Box Set” an

Placebo haben kürzlich ihr “Placebo Live Box Set” angekündigt. Dieses enthält “Collapse Into Never Placebo Live In Europe 2023” Doppel-Vinyl, “This Is What You Wanted” Blu-Ray Konzertfilm in Spielfilmlänge und “Live From The White Room” Live-CD. Das Box Set erscheint am 15. Dezember 2023 über SO Recordings.

Einen Trailer gibt es dazu ebenfalls zu sehen, weiter unten gibt es ein Packshot sowie die Tracklist. Vorbestellen geht hier.

© Placebo Live Box Set

Collapse Into Never – Live In Europe 2023

Clear Double Vinyl Gatefold Album Trackliste

Seite 1

Forever Chemicals Beautiful James Scene of the Crime Hugz Happy Birthday In The Sky

Seite 2

Bionic Surrounded By Spies Sad White Reggae Try Better Next Time Too Many Friends

Seite 3

Went Missing For What It’s Worth Slave To The Wage Song To Say Goodbye The Bitter End Infra-Red

Seite 4

Shout Fix Yourself Running Up That Hill

This Is What You Wanted – Live in Mexico City

Blu-Ray Konzertfilm Trackliste

Opening Titles Forever Chemicals Beautiful James Scene Of The Crime Hugz Happy Birthday In The Sky Bionic Twin Demons Surrounded By Spies Chemtrails Sad White Reggae Try Better Next Time Too Many Friends Went Missing For What It’s Worth Slave to The Wage Song To Say Goodbye Come Undone The Bitter End Infra-Red Shout Fix Yourself Running Up That Hill

Live From The White Room

Softpak Gatefold CD Trackliste

Beautiful James Fix Yourself Happy Birthday In The Sky Sad White Reggae Surrounded By Spies Try Better Next Time Went Missing

Teilen mit: Twitter

Facebook

Mehr

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Mastodon

