Placebo kündigen “Placebo Live Box Set” an

Placebo haben kürzlich ihr “Placebo Live Box Set” angekündigt. Dieses enthält “Collapse Into Never Placebo Live In Europe 2023” Doppel-Vinyl, “This Is What You Wanted” Blu-Ray Konzertfilm in Spielfilmlänge und “Live From The White Room” Live-CD. Das Box Set erscheint am 15. Dezember 2023 über SO Recordings.
Einen Trailer gibt es dazu ebenfalls zu sehen, weiter unten gibt es ein Packshot sowie die Tracklist. Vorbestellen geht hier.
Collapse Into Never – Live In Europe 2023
Clear Double Vinyl Gatefold Album Trackliste
Seite 1
- Forever Chemicals
- Beautiful James
- Scene of the Crime
- Hugz
- Happy Birthday In The Sky
Seite 2
- Bionic
- Surrounded By Spies
- Sad White Reggae
- Try Better Next Time
- Too Many Friends
Seite 3
- Went Missing
- For What It’s Worth
- Slave To The Wage
- Song To Say Goodbye
- The Bitter End
- Infra-Red
Seite 4
- Shout
- Fix Yourself
- Running Up That Hill
This Is What You Wanted – Live in Mexico City
Blu-Ray Konzertfilm Trackliste
- Opening Titles
- Forever Chemicals
- Beautiful James
- Scene Of The Crime
- Hugz
- Happy Birthday In The Sky
- Bionic
- Twin Demons
- Surrounded By Spies
- Chemtrails
- Sad White Reggae
- Try Better Next Time
- Too Many Friends
- Went Missing
- For What It’s Worth
- Slave to The Wage
- Song To Say Goodbye
- Come Undone
- The Bitter End
- Infra-Red
- Shout
- Fix Yourself
- Running Up That Hill
Live From The White Room
Softpak Gatefold CD Trackliste
- Beautiful James
- Fix Yourself
- Happy Birthday In The Sky
- Sad White Reggae
- Surrounded By Spies
- Try Better Next Time
- Went Missing