Sabaton feiern 25-jähriges Jubiläum in 2024

Die Metaller von Sabaton feiern 2024 ihr 25-jähriges Jubiläum. Die Band wurde 1999 in Falun, Schweden gegründet. Insgesamt gibt es mittlerweile zehn Studioalben und begegnet bin ich der Band zum ersten Mal in Soest, wenn ich mich nicht irre. Live und vor relativ wenigen Leuten.

Im Jahre 2024 wird jedes Album einen Monat zugeschrieben bekommen. Gestartet wird mit “Primo Victoria” und am Ende steht “The War To End All Wars”. Spezielle Aktivitäten und Einsichten soll Fans ein besseres Verständnis zum Album bieten.

Darunter fallen dann Album-Storys, Song-Fakten und Album-Listening-Partys, bei die Band ihre favorisierten Track vom jeweiligen Werk benennen und diskutieren wird.

Frontmann Joakim Brodén: „This is a massive milestone for us. Our fans have been with us every step of the way and we couldn’t be more excited to celebrate this monumental occasion with them. We’re planning some great things that we’ve never done before, and we’re confident that 2024 will be one to remember, especially as we are heading to the studio at the beginning of next year to begin working on new music!“

Bassist und Band Manager Pär Sundström: “It’s hard to believe that a quarter of a century of us playing music and doing what we love the most has passed already. It’s been one hell of a journey, that’s for sure. We sing about history, but looking back we also wrote some history! Stay tuned!”

Die Video Message von Pär und Tommy:

