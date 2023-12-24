Vended kündigen UK und Europa Tour 2024 an

Die US-Metal-Band Vended kündigte kürzliche eine Tour in UK und Europa für das Jahr 2024 an. Diese wird im Zeitraum April/Juni 2024 stattfinden und als Support sind Profiler und Gloom In The Corner mit dabei. Die Konzertreise beginnt am 25. April 2024 in Essen und endet am 2. Juni 2024 in Reading, UK.

Bezüglich dieses Unterfangens sagt die Gruppe um den Slipknot-Nachwuchs: “We are thrilled to headline overseas in 2024.

The intensity we’ve felt in the past from Europe and the UK is something we don’t find anywhere else, and we want to return the favour tenfold this next year.

It is a pleasure to feature our special guests, Profiler and The Gloom In The Corner, to round out the package. See you soon. Welcome to Vended.”

Thu 25th Apr – ESSEN – Turock (DE)

Fri 26th Apr – WEISBADEN – Schlachthof (DE)

Sat 27th Apr – HAMBURG – Logo Hamburg (DE)

Sun 28th Apr – COPENHAGEN – Pumpehuset (DK)

Mon 29th Apr – OSLO – John Dee (NO)

Tue 30th Apr – STOCKHOLM – Debaser Medis (SE)

Thu 2nd May – HELSINKI – Tavastia (FI)

Fri 3rd May – TAMPERE – Olympia kortelli (FI)

Sat 4th May – TALLINN – Club Tapper (EE)

Sun 5th May – RIGA – Miena Piektdiena (LV)

Tue 7th May – WARSAW – Proxima (PL)

Wed 8th May – BERLIN – LIDO (DE)

Thu 9th May – DRESDEN – Tante JU (DE)

Fri 10th May – PRAGUE – Futurum (CZ)

Sat 11th May – VIENNA – Szene Wien (AT)

Mon 13th May – ZURICH Dynamo (CH)

Tue 14th May – MILAN – Legend Club Milano (IT)

Wed 15th May – ROMANS SUR IZERE – La Cordo (FR)

Fri 17th May – BARCELONA – Razzmatazz 2 (ES)

Sat 18th May – MADRID – Shoko (ES)

Sun 19th May – TOULOUSE – Rex (FR)

Mon 20th May – PARIS – Petit Bain (FR)

Tue 21st May – ANTWERP – Zappa (BE)

Wed 22nd May – EINDHOVEN – Dynamo (NL)

Fri 24th May – BIRMINGHAM – Asylum (GB)

Sat 25th May – LIVERPOOL – O2 Academy 2 (GB)

Sun 26th May – DUBLIN – Whelans (IE)

Mon 27th May – BELFAST – Limelight 2 (NI)

Wed 29th May – GLASGOW – Cathouse (GB)

Thu 30th May – NOTTINGHAM – Rescue Rooms

Fri 31st May – BRIGHTON – Arch 187

Sat 1st Jun – SWANSEA Sin City

Sun 2nd Jun – READING Sub 89

