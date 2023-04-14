Wacken Open Air 2023 mit 40 neuen Bands

Die Veranstalter vom Wacken Open Air 2023 haben kürzlich vierzig neue Bands zum riesigen Lineup hinzugefügt. Stattfinden wird das große Event vom 2. August bis zum 5. August 2023. Schon dabei sind Größen wie Iron Maiden, Doro Pesch, Heaven Shall Burn, Kreator und mehr. Die neuen Bands sind:

Helloween, Biohazard, Saltatio Mortis, Santiano, Igorrr, Vixen, Leaves Eyes, Brands of Sacrifice, Terror, Skyline, Peter Pan Speedrock, Cypecore, Empire State Bastard, Twilight Force, The Vintage Caravan, Eivor, Crematory, Tanzwut, Mr. Hurley & die Pulveraffen, Raging Speedhorn, Harpyie, Ad Infinitum, Frozen Soul, Ereb Altor, Riot City, Dezperadoz, The Good the Bad and the Zugly, Havukruunu, Marco Mendoza, Ye Banished Privateers, Neverland in Ashes, Screamer, Venues, Brunhilde, Our Promise, Eyes, Autumn Bride, Sable Hills, All Hail The Yeti, Focus, Asrock, Unzucht, Blaas of Glory, Frog Bog Dosenband und die beschissenen Sechs.

© Wacken Open Air 2023 Easter Band Billing