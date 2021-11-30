Authority Zero veröffentlicht Video zum Titeltrack “Ollie Ollie Oxen Free”

Die Band Authority Zero hat zum Titeltrack ihres aktuellen Studioalbums “Ollie Ollie Oxen Free” ein Musikvideo veröffentlicht. Produziert wurde das Album von Cameron Webb (Sum 41, Pennywise, A Day to Remember, Motörhead, Megadeth) und beinhaltet Gastauftritte von Jim Lindberg (Pennywise) und Iagri Shuhei von HEY-SMITH.

Die Regie übernahm beim Video Bryan Heiden von 40 Volt Media, produzert wurde es von Kat Callisen, das Konzept kommt von Jason DeVore, zu sehen ist Ava Moore im Video und die Props stammen von George & Kym Goldey.

Authority Zero (Photo Credit: Jim Louvau)

Authority Zero Frontmann Jason Devore sagt dazu, “Words cannot describe the excitement we all collectively feel as a group to get back on the road and stage to perform. It’s not only for the fans but for us as a collective. We all need this. It’s a release most all of us haven’t had in quite some time and are looking so forward to getting back out and making some noise with our new album push. It will be our first time on tour since February of 2021 when the pandemic started to arise. The time has come and let’s get rad.”

Der Titel vom Album “Ollie Ollie Oxen Free” stammt aus einem Versteckspiel und soll die Fans ermutigen die COVID-19 Depression hinter sich zu lassen und das Leben zu feiern. Während der Pandemie sah Sänger Jason DeVore wie Familien auseinanderbrachen durch unterschiedliche politische Ansichten und COVID-19.

“The phrasing in the title track stems from the idea of ‘come out, come out, wherever you are,’” sagt DeVore, der mit Bassist Michael Spero zusammen die Stücke schreibt. “It keeps the positive side of 2020 in mind. People have been trapped within themselves, depressed, inside of their houses. We’re separated, politically, between the left and right. It’s a matter of come out, feel free and feel a sense of no fear in some regard.”

Iagri Shuhei von der japanischen Band HEY-SMITH ist auf “Ear to Ear” und Jim Lindberg (Pennywise) ist auf “Don’t Tear Me Down” zu hören.

© Authority Zero – Ollie Ollie Oxen Free Artwork

Authority Zero is:

Jason DeVore (Vocals)

Chris Dalley (Drums)

Mike Spero (Bass)

Eric Walsh (Guitar)