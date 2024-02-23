Fleshgod Apocalypse und Bassist Paolo Rossi gehen getrennte Wege

In einer überraschenden Ankündigung hat die Symphonic Death Metal Band Fleshgod Apocalypse heute bekannt gegeben, das Langzeit-Bassist Paoli Rossi nicht mehr länger Teil der Band ist. Nach 17 Jahren in der Band hat er sich, wegen eines anderen Jobs, zu dieser schwierigen Entscheidung durchgerungen.

Die Band hat dazu ein Statement veröffentlicht:

„We’d never thought this moment would come but, after twenty years of friendship and collaboration, Paolo decided to change his life’s path and take a step back from the band.

The pandemic turned out being an extremely tough challenge for everyone, especially musicians. After trying everything possible to cling to the music business without “shortcuts”, Paolo found another job that, although outside our field, was a great opportunity for him and granted stability during those turbulent times.

When life started getting back to normal, allowing us to play live shows again, we encountered many difficulties in making his new commitments coexist with our touring schedule.

Paolo tried really hard for over a year to make it happen, even involving temporary replacements like Ludovico Cioffi (Delain), who we thank a lot for his help, but unfortunately these were not the necessary conditions to make it all work.

Therefore, he took the tough decision to step down from his role in Fleshgod Apocalypse.

He will always remain part of our family.

Moving forward, the band will remain a five piece unit, with Francesco taking on bass duties and Veronica now handling all clean vocals.

We support his decision and we invite you all to join us in wishing him and his family all the best.

As a last gift to our fans, we decided to portrait this transition with a piece of art, through the capable hands of visionary Italian photographer Francesco Esposito, who created the masterpiece you can see here.

Paolo will always be with us, we wouldn’t be where we stand today without his contribution.

Thank you all for your constant love and support, see you on the road.

Francesco,

Veronica,

Paolo,

Francesco,

Fabio,

Eugene“

