Evergreen Terrace unterschreiben bei Dead Serious Recordings

Die Florida-Metalcore-Legende Evergreen Terrace hat kürzlich beim Label Dead Serious Recordings einen neuen Vertrag unterschreiben können. Erst kürzlich teilten die Gruppe mit, dass sie wieder im Studio sind und nun teilen sie die Vertragsunterzeichnung beim deutschen Label mit.

© Evergreen Terrace + Dead Serious Recordings

Das Label dazu: “We are stoked to announce that the almighty Evergreen Terrace signed with Dead Serious Recordings. After 13 years, they are finally back with a new output. Their next album is getting tracked right now and will be released later this year! Two new singles will be released before their upcoming european tour! Get ready to unleash your inner beast! This record is about to take your music experience to a whole new level.”

