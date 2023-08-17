Green Day kündigt “Dookie”-30th-Anniversary Deluxe Edition an

Green Day kündigen zum 30. Jubiläum von “Dookie” eine 30th-Anniversary Deluxe Edition an. Als Teil der Blockbuster-Collection zelebriert das kalifornische Trio ihr Major-Debüt, das mit 10fach-Platin ausgezeichnet wurde. Darauf enthalten sind unveröffentlichte “Dookie”-Demos, Outtakes sowie zwei Live-Aufnahmen “Live At Woodstock” (1994) — erstmals auf DSPs — und das bisher unveröffentlichte “Live In Barcelona (June 5 ’94)”.

Die “Dookie” 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition wird überall digital erhältlich sein aber auch als limitierte 6-LP-Box-Set und als 4-CD-Box-Set. Eine Special Version der Vinyl-Box wird außerdem nur über den Band-Webstore verkauft – aber auch in Indie-Plattenläden. Jeden Platte kommt in einem anderen Braunton.

“Dookie” 30th-anniversary deluxe edition track listing

Vinyl Box (6 LPs):

LP 1: Dookie

LP 2: Dookie Demos

LP 3: Dookie Outtakes

LP 4: Live at Woodstock (1994)

LP 5 & 6: Live In Barcelona (June 5 ’94)

CD Box (4 CDs):

CD 1: Dookie

CD 2: Dookie Demos & Outtakes

CD 3: Live at Woodstock (1994)

CD 4: Live In Barcelona (June 5 ’94)

Dookie:

Burnout Having A Blast Chump Longview Welcome To Paradise Pulling Teeth Basket Case She Sassafras Roots When I Come Around Coming Clean Emenius Sleepus In The End F.O.D. All By Myself

“Dookie” Four-Track Demos:

Burnout Chump Pulling Teeth Basket Case She Sassafras Roots When I Come Around In The End F.O.D. When It’s Time

“Dookie” Cassette Demos:

When I Come Around Basket Case Longview Burn Out Haushinka J.A.R. Having A Blast

“Dookie” Outtakes:

Christie Rd. 409 In Your Coffeemaker J.A.R. On The Wagon Tired Of Waiting For You Walking The Dog (demo)

“Live At Woodstock” (1994)

Welcome To Paradise (live) One Of My Lies (live) Chump (live) Longview (live) Basket Case (live) When I Come Around (live) Burnout (live) F.O.D. (live) Paper Lanterns (live) Shit Show (live)

“Live In Barcelona (June 5 ’94)”

Welcome To Paradise (live) One Of My Lies (live) Chump (live) Longview (live) Burnout (live) Only Of You (live) When I Come Around (live) 2000 Light Years Away (live) Going To Pasalacqua (live) Knowledge (live) Basket Case (live) Paper Lanterns (live) Road To Acceptance Dominated Love Slave (live) F.O.D. (live) Christie Rd. (live) Disappearing Boy (live)