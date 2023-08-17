Monsters and Critics

Green Day kündigt “Dookie”-30th-Anniversary Deluxe Edition an

Green Day kündigen zum 30. Jubiläum von “Dookie” eine 30th-Anniversary Deluxe Edition an. Als Teil der Blockbuster-Collection zelebriert das kalifornische Trio ihr Major-Debüt, das mit 10fach-Platin ausgezeichnet wurde. Darauf enthalten sind unveröffentlichte “Dookie”-Demos, Outtakes sowie zwei Live-Aufnahmen “Live At Woodstock” (1994) — erstmals auf DSPs — und das bisher unveröffentlichte “Live In Barcelona (June 5 ’94)”.

Die “Dookie” 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition wird überall digital erhältlich sein aber auch als limitierte 6-LP-Box-Set und als 4-CD-Box-Set. Eine Special Version der Vinyl-Box wird außerdem nur über den Band-Webstore verkauft – aber auch in Indie-Plattenläden. Jeden Platte kommt in einem anderen Braunton.

© Green Day - Dookie 30th Anniversary Box-Set
“Dookie” 30th-anniversary deluxe edition track listing

Vinyl Box (6 LPs):

LP 1: Dookie
LP 2: Dookie Demos
LP 3: Dookie Outtakes
LP 4: Live at Woodstock (1994)
LP 5 & 6: Live In Barcelona (June 5 ’94)

CD Box (4 CDs):

CD 1: Dookie
CD 2: Dookie Demos & Outtakes
CD 3: Live at Woodstock (1994)
CD 4: Live In Barcelona (June 5 ’94)

Dookie:

  1. Burnout
  2. Having A Blast
  3. Chump
  4. Longview
  5. Welcome To Paradise
  6. Pulling Teeth
  7. Basket Case
  8. She
  9. Sassafras Roots
  10. When I Come Around
  11. Coming Clean
  12. Emenius Sleepus
  13. In The End
  14. F.O.D.
  15. All By Myself

“Dookie” Four-Track Demos:

  1. Burnout
  2. Chump
  3. Pulling Teeth
  4. Basket Case
  5. She
  6. Sassafras Roots
  7. When I Come Around
  8. In The End
  9. F.O.D.
  10. When It’s Time

“Dookie” Cassette Demos:

  1. When I Come Around
  2. Basket Case
  3. Longview
  4. Burn Out
  5. Haushinka
  6. J.A.R.
  7. Having A Blast

“Dookie” Outtakes:

  1. Christie Rd.
  2. 409 In Your Coffeemaker
  3. J.A.R.
  4. On The Wagon
  5. Tired Of Waiting For You
  6. Walking The Dog (demo)

“Live At Woodstock” (1994)

  1. Welcome To Paradise (live)
  2. One Of My Lies (live)
  3. Chump (live)
  4. Longview (live)
  5. Basket Case (live)
  6. When I Come Around (live)
  7. Burnout (live)
  8. F.O.D. (live)
  9. Paper Lanterns (live)
  10. Shit Show (live)

“Live In Barcelona (June 5 ’94)”

  1. Welcome To Paradise (live)
  2. One Of My Lies (live)
  3. Chump (live)
  4. Longview (live)
  5. Burnout (live)
  6. Only Of You (live)
  7. When I Come Around (live)
  8. 2000 Light Years Away (live)
  9. Going To Pasalacqua (live)
  10. Knowledge (live)
  11. Basket Case (live)
  12. Paper Lanterns (live)
  13. Road To Acceptance
  14. Dominated Love Slave (live)
  15. F.O.D. (live)
  16. Christie Rd. (live)
  17. Disappearing Boy (live)

