Green Day kündigt “Dookie”-30th-Anniversary Deluxe Edition an

Green Day kündigen zum 30. Jubiläum von “Dookie” eine 30th-Anniversary Deluxe Edition an. Als Teil der Blockbuster-Collection zelebriert das kalifornische Trio ihr Major-Debüt, das mit 10fach-Platin ausgezeichnet wurde. Darauf enthalten sind unveröffentlichte “Dookie”-Demos, Outtakes sowie zwei Live-Aufnahmen “Live At Woodstock” (1994) — erstmals auf DSPs — und das bisher unveröffentlichte “Live In Barcelona (June 5 ’94)”.
Die “Dookie” 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition wird überall digital erhältlich sein aber auch als limitierte 6-LP-Box-Set und als 4-CD-Box-Set. Eine Special Version der Vinyl-Box wird außerdem nur über den Band-Webstore verkauft – aber auch in Indie-Plattenläden. Jeden Platte kommt in einem anderen Braunton.
“Dookie” 30th-anniversary deluxe edition track listing
Vinyl Box (6 LPs):
LP 1: Dookie
LP 2: Dookie Demos
LP 3: Dookie Outtakes
LP 4: Live at Woodstock (1994)
LP 5 & 6: Live In Barcelona (June 5 ’94)
CD Box (4 CDs):
CD 1: Dookie
CD 2: Dookie Demos & Outtakes
CD 3: Live at Woodstock (1994)
CD 4: Live In Barcelona (June 5 ’94)
Dookie:
- Burnout
- Having A Blast
- Chump
- Longview
- Welcome To Paradise
- Pulling Teeth
- Basket Case
- She
- Sassafras Roots
- When I Come Around
- Coming Clean
- Emenius Sleepus
- In The End
- F.O.D.
- All By Myself
“Dookie” Four-Track Demos:
- Burnout
- Chump
- Pulling Teeth
- Basket Case
- She
- Sassafras Roots
- When I Come Around
- In The End
- F.O.D.
- When It’s Time
“Dookie” Cassette Demos:
- When I Come Around
- Basket Case
- Longview
- Burn Out
- Haushinka
- J.A.R.
- Having A Blast
“Dookie” Outtakes:
- Christie Rd.
- 409 In Your Coffeemaker
- J.A.R.
- On The Wagon
- Tired Of Waiting For You
- Walking The Dog (demo)
“Live At Woodstock” (1994)
- Welcome To Paradise (live)
- One Of My Lies (live)
- Chump (live)
- Longview (live)
- Basket Case (live)
- When I Come Around (live)
- Burnout (live)
- F.O.D. (live)
- Paper Lanterns (live)
- Shit Show (live)
“Live In Barcelona (June 5 ’94)”
- Welcome To Paradise (live)
- One Of My Lies (live)
- Chump (live)
- Longview (live)
- Burnout (live)
- Only Of You (live)
- When I Come Around (live)
- 2000 Light Years Away (live)
- Going To Pasalacqua (live)
- Knowledge (live)
- Basket Case (live)
- Paper Lanterns (live)
- Road To Acceptance
- Dominated Love Slave (live)
- F.O.D. (live)
- Christie Rd. (live)
- Disappearing Boy (live)