Enter Shikari kündigen Release “Dancing On The Frontline”

Enter Shikari kündigen ihr Release “Dancing On The Frontline” mit Remixen, Singles und BBC-Live-Session-Tracks an. Weiter unten gibt es als ersten Vorgeschmack “Goldfish (Shikari Sound System Remix)” zu hören. Außerdem gibt es Festival-Shows auf dem Rock Am Ring, Rock Im Park & Vainstream.

Fast auf den Tag genau ein Jahr nach der Veröffentlichung ihres UK #1-Albums “A Kiss for the Whole World” kündigen ENTER SHIKARI “Dancing On The Frontline” an. Der neue Release enthält Remixe, Singles, die nicht auf “A Kiss for the Whole World” enthalten sind (mit Features von u.a. Wargasm, Cody Frost, AViVA und Jason Aalon Butler von Fever 333), sowie Live-Aufnahmen von der BBC Radio 1 Rock Show und Future Sounds Shows.

Leadsänger und Produzent Rou Reynolds sagt über die neue Veröffentlichung: “We’re exactly one year on from the release of A Kiss For The Whole World, so it feels like the right time to present all our output from this crazy year, along with some new treats, all in one place. We’ve not had a lot of time or energy to do any Shikari Sound System mixes for a while, so it was great to be able to step back into that chair and remix ‘Goldfish’ and ‘Bloodshot’. We tested out the Goldfish rework live on our UK & European tour and insanity ensued.”

“Dancing On The Frontline” erscheint außerdem mit einer Blu-ray, auf der Headline-Auftritte der Band beim Slam Dunk Festival UK aus dem Jahr 2023 und beim Vainstream Festival in Deutschland im Sommer 2022 zu sehen sind, wobei beide Shows von dem langjährigen Mitarbeiter der Band, Oleg Rooz, bearbeitet wurden.

In diesem Sommer spielen Enter Shikari auch einige Festival-Shows im deutschsprachigen Raum:

07.06.2024 – (DE) Nürburgring, Rock Am Ring

09.06.2024 – (DE) Nürnberg, Rock Im Park

29.06.2024 – (DE) Münster, Vainstream

27.07.2024 – (CH) Degen, Open Air Lumnezia

© Enter Shikari – Dancing On The Frontline artwork

Enter Shikari – “Dancing On The Frontline” Tracklist

Goldfish (Shikari Sound System remix) Bloodshot (Shikari Sound System remix) The Void Stares Back (feat. Wargasm) Bull (feat. Cody Frost) STRANGERS (feat. AViVA) Losing My Grip (feat. Jason Aalon Butler) It Hurts (BBC Radio 1 Future Sounds session version) Bull feat. Cody Frost (BBC Radio 1 Future Sounds session version) (pls) set me on fire (BBC Radio 1 Rock Show session version) A Kiss For The Whole World (BBC Radio 1 Rock Show session version) Bloodshot (BBC Radio 1 Rock Show session version)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Mastodon

