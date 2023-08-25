Volbeat: Keine Tour 2024, neues Album geplant

Die dänische Band Volbeat wird im kommenden Jahr 2024 nicht touren und sich auf die Verwirklichung neuer Albumpläne konzentrieren. Dies teilte Frontmann, Sänger und Gitarrist Michael Poulsen kürzlich in einem Update mit.

Und anderem teilte er folgendes mit:

“…We’re not gonna tour next year. But we are gonna write a new album, and go into the studio to record the album, so next time we are on the road, it’ll be with a bunch of new songs. Can’t wait. A lot of great ideas for the next record. We will get started working on that…”

Statt mit Volbeat wird Poulsen dann mit seinem Death Metal Projekt Asinhell zu sehen sein. Deren Album “Impii Hora” wird am 29. September 2023 via Metal Blade Records erscheinen.