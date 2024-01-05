Green Day teilen neuen Song “One Eyed Bastard”, vorab in „Saviors“ reinhören

Green Day teilen ihren neuen Song “One Eyed Bastard” vom kommenden 14. Studioalbum “Saviors”, welches am 19. Januar 2024 erscheinen soll. Es stellt die letzte Single aus dem Longplayer dar.

„‚One Eyed Bastard‘ started off as just a riff that I had — a shuffle, almost like a BLACK SABBATH kind of riff,“ teilte Billie Joe Armstrong mit. „Lyrically, I was just reflecting on bad times in life. That’s the thing about nostalgia — sometimes you think, ‚That was an awful time.‘ Everybody’s got that ugly place in their life where they have to deal with ugly thoughts — it could be like revenge or whatever. Thankfully, I have an outlet in songwriting.“

Als zusätzliche Überraschungen verkündeten kostenlose Listening-Partys zu “Saviors” in über 200 Indie-Stores weltweit. Start ist der 13. Januar. Fans können dann vor dem Release in die Platte reinhören. Für mehr Infos zu den teilnehmenden Plattenläden etc.: listentosaviors.greenday.com.

