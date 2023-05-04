Like Moths To Flames mit neuer Single samt Visualizer

Like Moths To Flames haben eine neue Single samt Visualizer mit dem Namen “I Found The Dark Side of Heaven” veröffentlicht. Die US-Metalcore-Band kommt auch hier wieder mit ihrem Trademark-Sound daher.

Sänger Chris Roetter teilte dazu folgende Infos mit:

“Over the last few years, a lot of us have felt like shells of our former selves. This is for the people who feel like they’ve been pushed so far away that no one sees them. I think it’s easy to feel forgotten about and like you didn’t matter. Some of my darkest days were an abyss that was never ending. When it’s difficult to find anything to pull you out, sometimes you just have to accept that you’re stuck.”