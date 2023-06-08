Megaherz kündigen neues Album “In Teufels Namen”; erste Single “Alles Arschlöcher” mit Video draußen

Megaherz kündigen mit “In Teufels Namen” ihr neues Studioalbum an. Mit “Alles Arschlöcher” erscheint außerdem die erste Single aus dem kommenden Werk und dieses bekam direkt ein Video spendiert. “In Teufels Namen” erscheint am 11. August 2023 via Napalm Records.

MEGAHERZ zu “Alles Arschlöcher”:

“Today we proudly present the first single from our new album. ‘Alles Arschlöcher’ is a hard-hitting expression of our frustration and the anger we feel towards the hypocrites and manipulators of this world. Let yourself be carried away by the aggression and the penetrating power of ‘Alles Arschlöcher’ and scream your frustration out together with us!”

MEGAHERZ zum neuen Album:

“We are happy to finally release our new album, In Teufels Namen, and it hits with full force! In Teufels Namen is an album steeped in dark themes and strong emotions. We went deep into the abyss of human nature and the result is songs that powerfully and uncompromisingly unleash an energy that will sweep you away.”

© Megaherz – In Teufels Namen Artwork

In Teufels Namen tracklisting:

In Teufels Namen

Rabenherz

Engelsgesicht

Freigeist

Kannst du den Himmel sehn?

Der König Der Dummen

Amnesie

Alles Arschlöcher

Menschenhasser

Ich Hasse (Epilog)

Auf dem Weg zur Sonne

Formate:

2 CD Deluxe Box (incl. Ltd. Digisleeve, bonus CD with 6 previously unreleased tracks, pocket bottle, art print (15x15cm)) – limited to 300 copies

1 LP Gatefold Clear Blue – limited to 500 copies, GSA only

1 LP Gatefold Black – limited to 300 copies

1 CD Digisleeve + Shirt Bundle

1 CD Limited Digisleeve

Digital Album

Pre-Order

Tour im Herbst:

20.09.23 DE – Frankfurt / Batschkapp

21.09.23 DE – Nürnberg / Hirsch

22.09.23 AT – Wien / Szene

23.09.23 DE – Leipzig / Hellraiser

24.09.23 CZ – Prague / Futurum

25.09.23 HU – Budapest / Barba Negra

27.09.23 PL – Krakow / Kwadrat

28.09.23 DE – Berlin / Hole44

29.09.23 DE – Hamburg / Markthalle

30.09.23 DE – Osnabrück / Rosenhof

01.10.23 DE – Oberhausen / Turbinenhalle 2

02.10.23 NL – Hertogenbosch / Willem Twee Poppodium

06.10.23 FR – Wasquehal / The Black Lab

07.10.23 FR – Nantes / Ferraileur

08.10.23 FR – Toulouse / Le Rex

10.10.23 ES – Barcelona / Salamandra

11.10.23 ES – Madrid / Mon

12.10.23 FR – Lyon / Ninkasi Kao

13.10.23 CH – Zürich / Komplex 457

14.10.23 DE – München / Tonhalle