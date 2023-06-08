Megaherz kündigen neues Album “In Teufels Namen”; erste Single “Alles Arschlöcher” mit Video draußen

Megaherz kündigen mit “In Teufels Namen” ihr neues Studioalbum an. Mit “Alles Arschlöcher” erscheint außerdem die erste Single aus dem kommenden Werk und dieses bekam direkt ein Video spendiert. “In Teufels Namen” erscheint am 11. August 2023 via Napalm Records.
MEGAHERZ zu “Alles Arschlöcher”:
“Today we proudly present the first single from our new album. ‘Alles Arschlöcher’ is a hard-hitting expression of our frustration and the anger we feel towards the hypocrites and manipulators of this world. Let yourself be carried away by the aggression and the penetrating power of ‘Alles Arschlöcher’ and scream your frustration out together with us!”
MEGAHERZ zum neuen Album:
“We are happy to finally release our new album, In Teufels Namen, and it hits with full force! In Teufels Namen is an album steeped in dark themes and strong emotions. We went deep into the abyss of human nature and the result is songs that powerfully and uncompromisingly unleash an energy that will sweep you away.”
In Teufels Namen tracklisting:
In Teufels Namen
Rabenherz
Engelsgesicht
Freigeist
Kannst du den Himmel sehn?
Der König Der Dummen
Amnesie
Alles Arschlöcher
Menschenhasser
Ich Hasse (Epilog)
Auf dem Weg zur Sonne
Formate:
2 CD Deluxe Box (incl. Ltd. Digisleeve, bonus CD with 6 previously unreleased tracks, pocket bottle, art print (15x15cm)) – limited to 300 copies
1 LP Gatefold Clear Blue – limited to 500 copies, GSA only
1 LP Gatefold Black – limited to 300 copies
1 CD Digisleeve + Shirt Bundle
1 CD Limited Digisleeve
Digital Album
Tour im Herbst:
20.09.23 DE – Frankfurt / Batschkapp
21.09.23 DE – Nürnberg / Hirsch
22.09.23 AT – Wien / Szene
23.09.23 DE – Leipzig / Hellraiser
24.09.23 CZ – Prague / Futurum
25.09.23 HU – Budapest / Barba Negra
27.09.23 PL – Krakow / Kwadrat
28.09.23 DE – Berlin / Hole44
29.09.23 DE – Hamburg / Markthalle
30.09.23 DE – Osnabrück / Rosenhof
01.10.23 DE – Oberhausen / Turbinenhalle 2
02.10.23 NL – Hertogenbosch / Willem Twee Poppodium
06.10.23 FR – Wasquehal / The Black Lab
07.10.23 FR – Nantes / Ferraileur
08.10.23 FR – Toulouse / Le Rex
10.10.23 ES – Barcelona / Salamandra
11.10.23 ES – Madrid / Mon
12.10.23 FR – Lyon / Ninkasi Kao
13.10.23 CH – Zürich / Komplex 457
14.10.23 DE – München / Tonhalle