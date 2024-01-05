Planet B (ex-Locust/Deaf Club) veröffentlichen neue Single “Rack More Brains” feat. Kent Osborne

Die neue Single “Rack More Brains von Planet B (ex-Locust/Deaf Club/Dead Cross) ist erschienen und stammt vom kommenden Album “Fiction Prediction”. Die Single featured Kent Osborne. Das Projekt stammt von ex-Locust-Frontmann Justin Pearson. Einen Stream sowie das Cover gibt es nachfolgend (nach dem Statement).

Pearson sagte dazu folgendes (den Original Post gibt es weiter unten):

„I first saw Kent Osborne live when he played Deaf Club’s LP release party, and I was completely captivated. When we talked about working on a track for Planet B, I had an idea to record both vocal parts, his and mine, as structure, or reference. Kent just followed up with his own stuff, which was raw, precise, and extremely punctual. Luke came up with a pretty insane track, and, well, I wanted to deliver on my end since Kent was joining forces.

Do yourself—and me—a favor and wrap your brains around the song being in 4/4. Then toss in anxiety and tension, and the fact that the curators or war, all war, are neanderthals. Do we need more?“

© Planet B – Fiction Prediction (Artwork)

<a href="https://planetb-noise.bandcamp.com/album/fiction-prediction">Fiction Prediction von Planet B</a>

