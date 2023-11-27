Pupil Slicer trennen sich von zwei Mitgliedern

Das aus London stammende Metalcore/Mathcore-Trio Pupil Slicer hat sich von zwei Mitgliedern getrennt. Einmal Bassist Luke Fabian. Das Statement dazu findet ihr weiter unten. Außerdem beinhaltet dieses auch, das Live-Gitarrist Alex Brown bei den Shows im und ab dem Jahr 2024 nicht mehr Teil des Lineups sein wird.

Das Statement:

„We are sad to announce that we are parting ways with our long term bass player Luke Fabian after five years.

Together we have achieved things beyond our wildest dreams, from touring around Europe and the UK to playing amazing festivals and releasing music together that we are truly proud of.

We have mutually agreed that working together professionally is something we can no longer continue with. However we would like to thank Luke for his unparalleled skills and contribution on the bass and vocals. It also wouldn’t feel right to not highlight his massive contributions and work behind the scenes in PUPIL SLICER, of which we are eternally grateful.

We would also like to thank our live guitarist Alex Brown for his phenomenal work and dedication over 2023 as he will no longer be performing with us as we move into 2024.

Our upcoming headline show as part of reality unfolds is still going ahead as planned and we look forward to seeing you all next year!“

Teilen mit: Twitter

Facebook

Mehr

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Mastodon

