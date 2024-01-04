Rage Against The Machine haben sich wieder getrennt

Der Rage Against The Machine-Drummer Brad Wilk hat die News an die Fans auf Instagram gerichtet und mitgeteilt, dass sich die Gruppe wieder getrennt habe. Sie wird die „Public Service Announcement“ Reunion-Tour nicht wieder aufnehmen noch sonst wie live auftreten oder zusammen aufnehmen. RATM hat sich im jahre 2000 und im Jahre 2011 schon mal getrennt.

Wilks sagte:

“I know a lot of people are waiting for us to announce new dates for all the cancelled RATM shows. I don’t want to string people or myself along any further. So while there has been some communication that this may be happening in the future…I want to let you know that RATM (Tim, Zack, Tom and I) will not be touring or playing live again. I’m sorry for those of you who have been waiting for this to happen. I really wish it was…

Bottom of my heart.. Thank you to every person who has ever supported us.”

Teilen mit: Twitter

Facebook

Mehr

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Mastodon

