Thursday kündigen Reissue von “War All The Time Live” an

Die Post-Hardcore-Gruppe Thursday kündigen eine Reissue von “War All The Time Live” Album an. Ursprünglich erschien das Studioalbum “War All The Time” im Jahre 2003 und dieses Jahr wird dieses Release gefeiert. Allerdings nicht nur mit Live-Auftritten zum Album, sondern auch dem Live-Album aus dem Jahre 2022, das dieses Jahr am 10. April auf Vinyl erscheinen wird. Tape und CD-Optionen gibt es ebenfalls.

© Thursday – War All The Time (Live) (Artwork)

Die Band dazu:

„In December 2018 Thursday got together at the Music Hall Of Williamsburg in Brooklyn for a four night stand and decided to record a live album for War All The Time. It was a unique and joyous experience. We initially released it during the quarantine and were delighted to see that the first pressing sold out in less than a minute. Velocity Records are now doing a pre-order for the second pressings which look amazing! The album will also be available on cd for the first time ever! These will ship in the spring! Head over to @velocityrecords and see how you can order. We are playing War All The Time Live all over the USA this month and next, so now you can again see and hear these songs the way they were always meant to be seen and heard – LIVE!“

Pre-Order

<a href="https://thursday.bandcamp.com/album/war-all-the-time-live">War All The Time (Live) von Thursday</a>

