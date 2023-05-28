Architects trennen sich von Josh Middleton

Architects haben sich offiziell von Gitarrist Josh Middleton getrennt. Die Band teilt aber mit, dass es auf freundschaftlicher Basis geschehen ist und die Mitglieder weiterhin mit Middleton befreundet sein werden. Josh Middleton wurde Teil der Band im Jahre 2017. Grund dafür war der frühe Tod vom ehemaligen Gitarristen Tom Searle in 2016. Middleton ist außerdem Gründungsmitglieder von der Band Sylosis, die aktuell an neuem Material arbeitet.

Architects (©redits Ed Mason)

Architects schreiben in einem Statement:

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce Josh’s time in the band has come to an end. It has gradually become apparent that we need to go our separate ways, but we remain close friends.

Josh was a life raft for the band after we lost Tom and he gave us a way to keep the band alive through the hardest experience or our lives. We will always be grateful to him for that.

We wish him the best in his future endeavours and we suggest that everyone keeps an eye out for the new Sylosis record later this year.”