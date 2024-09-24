Archspire sucht neuen Schlagzeuger, da Spencer Prewett die Band verlassen hat

Die aus British Columbia stammende Technical Death Metal Band Archspire suchen nun offiziell nach einem neuen Drummer. Nach fünfzehn Jahren hinter dem Kit verabschiedet sich Schlagzeuger Spencer Prewett. Die Gruppe akzeptiert ab sofort „Bewerbungsvideos“. Alle Interessenten können ihre Videos auf Instagram mit dem Hashtag #archspireaudition posten.

Archspire teilte Folgendes mit:

“After more than 15 incredible years together, Spencer Prewett is departing from Archspire.

We are immensely proud of all we’ve accomplished as a band, from traveling the world multiple times to releasing four albums, each crafted with our utmost passion and dedication.

Spencer Prewett set the bar for technical death metal drumming, and he’s leaving a void that will be incredibly difficult to fill.

The remaining members are extremely focused on the band’s future, and work on Archspire’s fifth album will continue.

We are now seeking a new drummer, please post your auditions on YouTube and Instagram with the hashtag #archspireaudition

Thanks for your support

Staytech

Dean, Tobi, Oli, Jared”