Monsters and Critics

Magazin für News, Rezensionen, Interviews, Features, Musik, Literatur, Film, Serien, Hörbucher

You are here: Home / Musik / Musik News / Archspire sucht neuen Schlagzeuger, da Spencer Prewett die Band verlassen hat

Archspire sucht neuen Schlagzeuger, da Spencer Prewett die Band verlassen hat

by

Die aus British Columbia stammende Technical Death Metal Band Archspire suchen nun offiziell nach einem neuen Drummer. Nach fünfzehn Jahren hinter dem Kit verabschiedet sich Schlagzeuger Spencer Prewett. Die Gruppe akzeptiert ab sofort „Bewerbungsvideos“. Alle Interessenten können ihre Videos auf Instagram mit dem Hashtag #archspireaudition posten.

Archspire teilte Folgendes mit:

“After more than 15 incredible years together, Spencer Prewett is departing from Archspire.

We are immensely proud of all we’ve accomplished as a band, from traveling the world multiple times to releasing four albums, each crafted with our utmost passion and dedication.

Spencer Prewett set the bar for technical death metal drumming, and he’s leaving a void that will be incredibly difficult to fill.

The remaining members are extremely focused on the band’s future, and work on Archspire’s fifth album will continue.

We are now seeking a new drummer, please post your auditions on YouTube and Instagram with the hashtag #archspireaudition

Thanks for your support

Staytech
Dean, Tobi, Oli, Jared”

© Kettcar - Gute Laune schlecht verteilt (Artwork)

Kettcar veröffentlichen Single “München”

Kürzlich veröffentlichte die Band Kettcar ihre neue Single “München”. Es ist die erste Single aus dem kommenden Studioalbum "Gute Laune ungerecht verteilt", welches am 05.04.24 über Grand Hotel van Cleef
weiterlesen

3960

© Kurschatten - Nachruf (Single Cover)

Kurschatten releasen neue Single “Nachruf”

Nach dem Release von "Träume in Pastell" beim Label Bakraufarfita Records, gibt es nun mehrere News. Eine neue Single namens "Nachruf", die Ankündigung des eigenen Labels Trauerschweber Records sowie eine
weiterlesen

3825

DVD Kritik Body of Proof – Die komplette dritte Staffel

[caption id="attachment_488" align="alignleft" width="215"] Body of Proof - Die dritte Staffel[/caption] Dana Delany kehrt als Dr. Megan Hunt wieder auf die heimischen Bildschirme zurück. In der dritten Staffel der TV-Serie
weiterlesen

2904

© Zackenflanke logo

6 Fragen an Zackenflanke (Interview)

Mit der Mittelalter-Band Zackenflanke konnte ich kürzlich ein Interview durchführen. Die Gruppe besteht aus Der Graue Assyrer - Bouzuki, Gitarre, Gesang, Landsknechttrommel, Darabukka und Mila, Tochter des Zephyrus - Dudelsack,
weiterlesen

1835

© Coldplay - Moon Music (Artwork)

Coldplay veröffentlichen neue Single “feelslikeimfallinginlove”

Coldplay veröffentlichten vor wenigen Tagen ihre neue Single “feelslikeimfallinginlove”. Es ist der erste Track aus dem kommenden, zehnten Studioalbum “Moon Music”. Produziert wurde dieser von Max Martin. “feelslikeimfallinginlove” ist der
weiterlesen

1744

Professor van Dusen Fall 38 Professor van Dusen nimmt ein Bad in der Menge

Professor van Dusen Fall 38 Professor van Dusen nimmt ein Bad in der Menge Hörspielkritik

Professor van Dusen und sein Freund und Chronist Hutchinson Hatch befinden sich zum Jahreswechsel zum Jahr 1904 während ihrer Weltreise immer noch im beschaulichen England. Ganz zum Leidwesen von Hatch,
weiterlesen

1704

© Deichkind Tour 2024

Deichkind veröffentlichen neue Single “Könnt Ihr Noch?”

Mit “Könnt ihr noch?” ist kürzlich die neue Single von Deichkind erschienen. Statt eines eigenen Stimmeinsatzes, gibt es hier KI-Tools im Einsatz. Die Lyrics wurden von digitalen Stimmklonen eingesungen. DEICHKIND
weiterlesen

1521

© Why Amnesia - Angels' Share (Cover)

6 Fragen an Why Amnesia (Interview)

Mit Theus (Lead-Gitarre) und Sanni (Gitarre, Backing Vocals) von der Band Why Amnesia aus dem Ruhrgebiet gibt es hier ein Interview. Das aktuelle Studioalbum “Angels’ Share erschien am 7. Juli
weiterlesen

1422

© dArtagnan - Herzblut (Artwork)

6 Fragen an dArtagnan (Interview)

Mit Sänger, Multiinstrumentalist und Songschreiber Ben Metzner von der Band dArtagnan konnte ich ein Gespräch im Rahmen des “6 Fragen an…”-Formats führen. Das aktuelle (und kommende) Release nennt sich “Herzblut”
weiterlesen

1393

© Watch Out Stampede - DYED Artwork

6 Fragen an Watch Out Stampede (Interview)

Mit Dennis von der Band Watch Out Stampede gibt es hier ein “6 Fragen an…”-Interview. Zuständig ist der Musiker für Gitarre und die cleanen Vocals. Die aktuelle Single “A Letter
weiterlesen

1366

About Oliver Lippert

Autor ("Kaleidoskop - Abschnitt 1 -", "Kaleidoskop - Abschnitt 2 -") und Rezensent. Mehr hier: https://linktr.ee/OliverLippert

Pages