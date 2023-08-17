Asinhell teilen neuen Song “Island of Dead Men”

Die Death-Metal-Band Asinhell teilen ihren neuen Song “Island of Dead Men” aus dem kommenden Album “Impii Hora”, welches am 29. September 2023 via Metal Blade Records erscheinen wird. Es handelt sich dabei um das Debütalbum von Michael Poulsen (Volbeat), Marc Grewe (Insidious Disease, ex-Morgoth) sowie Morten Toft Hansen (Raunchy).

“‘Island of Dead Men’ was the second song I wrote for the album,” erzählt Poulsen. “It’s one of the faster and more aggressive songs on the record, but with a groovy Death chorus and a solid middle piece that hails the mighty Autopsy. Enjoy… or don’t!”

© Asinhell – Impii Hora Artwork