Asinhell teilen Video zu “Wolfpack Laws”

Asinhell haben kürzlich ihr Debütalbum “Impii Hora” via Metal Blade Records veröffentlicht und teilen in diesem Zuge auch ein Video zu “Wolfpack Laws”. Ein guter Freund namens Dr. Frank Albers von Sänger Marc Grewe nutzte seine psychologische Expertise, um bei den brutalen Lyrics zur Single zu helfen. Dazu äußert sich der Doktor wie folgt:

“It is a song about wolves taking over a land / the world and bring mankind down. They overrun the country and kill all men. The wolf pack rules with its own law, which is in essence the survival of the fittest. This song can be seen as a dark metaphor on things happening in the real world. However, it can also be plainly enjoyed as a gruesome story.”

