VV (Ville Valo) gibt European Tour für 2024 bekannt

VV (Ville Valo) eine Europa-Tour für das kommende Jahr 2024 bekanntgegeben. Inklusive eines Auftritts in der bekannten Royal Albert Hall in London. Neun Monate sind seit dem Erscheinen von Neon Noir vergangen. Die jetzige Tour-Ankündigung ging mit den Befürchtungen seitens der Fans einher, dass das kurzweilige Vergnügen mit Ville Valo nach dem Auftritt in London wieder vorbei sein könnte.

Wie der Künstler nun bekannt gibt, wird nicht nur das Touren zu Neon Noir ein Ende finden, sondern auch Ville Valos VV. Er selbst sagt dazu:

“The idea behind VV and Neon Noir was to symbolically finish what HIM started, and after the bangs and whimpers at the Royal Albert Hall it’s time to reshuffle the pieces of the puzzle once again and give Herbert West a shout.”

Was als Nächstes kommen wird steht in den Sternen:

“I had no expectations whatsoever when releasing music under the banner of VV, so I’ve been quite shocked to see people still find my kind of racket enjoyable, warts and all. Touring has been way less painful than I dared to hope, and as we say in Finland, it fits my arse like a glove. A mourning glove from a bygone era.”

VV / NEON NOIR TOUR 2023/2024 – European Tourdates

with support from Zetra.

31.12.2023 Helldone Festival, Helsinki (Tavastia Club)

04.04.2024 Athens, Greece (Fuzz Club)

05.04.2024 Thessaloniki, Greece (Principal Club Theater)

06.04.2024 Sofia, Bulgaria (Joy Station)

08.04.2024 Bucharest, Romania (Sala Palatului)

09.04.2024 Belgrade, Serbia (Dom Omladine)

11.04.2024 Ljubljana, Slovenia (Cvetlicarna)

12.04.2024 Bratislava, Slovakia (MMC)

13.04.2024 Katowice, Poland (MCK)

15.04.2024 Vilnius, Lithuania (Compensa)

16.04.2024 Riga, Latvia (Palladium)

17.04.2024 Tallinn, Estonia (Helitehas)

19.04.2024 Oulu, Finland (Tullisali)

20.04.2024 Seinäjoki, Finland (Rytmikorjaamo)

21.04.2024 Jyväskylä, Finland (Lutakko)

23.04.2024 Tampere, Finland (Pakkahuone)

24.04.2024 Turku, Finland (Logomo)

25.04.2024 Turku-Stockholm, Finland (M/S Viking Grace)

26.04.2024 Gothenburg, Sweden (Pustervik)

28.04.2024 Oslo, Norway (Rockefeller)

29.04.2024 Stockholm, Sweden (Berns)

30.04.2024 Copenhagen, Denmark (Amager Bio)

02.05.2024 Bremen, Germany (Aladin)

03.05.2024 Leipzig, Germany (Haus Auensee)

04.05.2024 Wiesbaden, Germany (Schlachthof)

05.05.2024 Brussels, Belgium (A.B.)

07.05.2024 Tilburg, The Netherlands (013)

10.05.2024 London, UK (Royal Albert Hall)

with Special Guest Eivør and support from Zetra

