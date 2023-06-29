Asinhell (Volbeat, Morgoth, Raunchy) unterschreiben bei Metal Blade Records

Die Band Asinhell hat kürzlich einen Vertrag beim Label Metal Blade Records unterschrieben. Die Band besteht aus Volbeats Michael Poulsen, Marc Grewe (Insidious Disease, Ex-Morgoth) und Morten Toft Hansen (Raunchy). Das Debütalbum erscheint am 29. September und nun gibt es das Lyric-Video zum Track “Fall Of The Loyal Warrior”.

Sänger und Gitarrist Michael Poulsen ist seit über zwanzig Jahren als Frontmann von Volbeat bekannt. In den 1990er Jahren gründete er schon die Death Metal Dominus und so ist die Neugründung von Asinhell keine sonderlich große Überraschung. Laut eigenen Aussagen schrieb er im Songwriting-Prozess von “Servant Of The Mind” von Volbeat aus dem Jahre 2021 einige Death Metal Riffs und speicherte sie auf seinem Phone.

Das Debüt heißt “Impii Hora” (Engl.: Ungodly Hour) und ist ein Tribute zu Poulsens Lieblingsgruppen. Vorbestellen geht hier. “Fall Of The Loyal Warrior” erscheint als Vorbote samt Lyric-Video.

“We’re very excited to share the first taste of Asinhell with ‘Fall Of The Loyal Warrior,'” erzählt Poulsen. “The song is kind of a tribute to bands I love, like Bolt Thrower, Entombed, Autopsy, Grave, and Darkthrone. They’re the reason why we can do this in the first place, and we’re proud to wear our influences on our sleeve. The album was inspired by late ’80s and early ’90s old school death metal, and one of our brightest points of inspiration was the mighty Death, fronted by the legendary Chuck Schuldiner. There’s a lot of Death in there. Schuldiner is one of my favorite death metal vocalists, the other being our vocalist Marc [Grewe]. So to me, this song is the combination of two of my favorites. ‘Let the metal flow,’ as Chuck would have said!”

Poulsen wollte allerdings nicht für Asinhell singen, so ging diese Einladung an ex-Morgoth-Sänger Marc Grewe (Insidious Disease). “I had known Michael quite a long time and he always mentioned that we should do a death metal project one day, but I never took him too seriously because he was so busy with Volbeat,” sagt Grewe. “Then he called for real and said, ‘Yeah, I want to do it now. Are you up for it?’ Immediately, I was ‘Yes, of course!'”

Morten spielt die Drums, was praktisch ist. Die beiden Dänen wohnen zehn Minuten voneinander entfernt und ihre beiden Töchter sind befreundet.

“It’s such a dream come true for me to get to be on fucking Metal Blade Records,” erzählt Poulsen. “When they said they wanted to put out the album, I felt like I was 17 years old again. I was like, ‘Oh my God, I’m making a deal with Metal Blade! How cool is that?’ It was like I was finally getting the record deal I dreamed of when I was a teenager.”

© Asinhell – Impii Hora Artwork

MPII HORA TRACK LISTING:

Fall of the Loyal Warrior Inner Sancticide Island of Dead Men Trophies The Ultimate Sin Wolfpack Laws Desert of Doom Pyromantic Scryer Impii Hora Føj for Helvede

The album will be available in the following formats. Pre-order it here.

Jewel case CD

180g Black Vinyl (Europe excl.)

Crimson Red Marbled Vinyl (Europe excl.)

White Vinyl (Europe excl., ltd. 1000)

Gold/Black Dust (EMP excl., ltd.300)

Clear w/ Red/White Splatter Vinyl (Europe Band store excl., ltd. 500)

Silver Vinyl (US excl.)

Silver w/ Red Splatter Vinyl (US. excl.)

Black & White Melt Vinyl (US excl.)

Red/Black Splatter Vinyl (US Band store excl., ltd. 500)

ASINHELL ARE:

Michael Poulsen: Guitar

Marc Grewe: Vocals

Morten Toft Hansen: Drums