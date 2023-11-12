Atreyu teilen Details für neues Album “The Beautiful Dark Of Life” mit

Am 8. Dezember 2023 veröffentlichen Atreyu ihr neues Album “The Beautiful Dark Of Life” auf Spinefarm Records. Darauf enthalten sind die drei EPs, die dieses Jahr erschienen sind: “The Hope Of A Spark“, “The Moment You Find Your Flame” und “A Torch In The Dark“. Aber auch drei weitere Tracks namens “Insomnia“, “Dancing With My Demons” und “The Beautiful Dark Of Life“ finden ihren Weg auf den kommenden Longplayer.

Vocalist Brandon Saller kommentiert:

“‘The Beautiful Dark Of Life‘ is the journey we are all on. It is the journey we have taken the audience on through the three EPs: the highs, lows, and lessons of life. And much like living through them, you don’t gain a full understanding of what it all means without the whole picture. This album is that picture.”

Saller äußerte sich auch zur Inspiration bezüglich des Titels:

“I was walking with my young daughter one day when we went under a bridge. She pointed at something and said, ‘Daddy, what’s that?’ I told her, ‘That’s a shadow, honey.’ And she turned to me and said, ‘Shadows are the beautiful dark of life.’”

Vocalist/Bassist Porter McKnight fügt folgendes hinzu:

“We wanted each EP to have its own space to exist, for every song to find its audience and connect with people in its own right. But then when those songs are later collected together in the shape of the album, it will be an ‘A-ha!’ moment where we hope people will rediscover them in a new light, and find something in them all over again.”

“These songs are the culmination of our entire artistic endeavors. It’s everything we’ve learned as humans, everything we’ve ingested as musicians and everything we’ve experienced in this lifetime. It is Atreyu unleashed.”

© Atreyu – The Beautiful Dark Of Life (Artwork)

“The Beautiful Dark Of Life” Tracklisting:

01 – “Drowning”

02 – “Insomnia”

03 – “Capital F”

04 – “God/Devil”

05 – “Watch Me Burn”

06 – “Good Enough”

07 – “Dancing With My Demons”

08 – “Gone”

09 – “I Don’t Wanna Die”

10 – “Immortal”

11 – “(i)”

12 – “Death Or Glory” (feat. Sierra Deaton)

13 – “Forevermore”

14 – “Come Down”

15 – “The Beautiful Dark Of Life”

Tourdaten für UK und Europa:

11/12 Dublin, IRE – Academy

11/13 Belfast, IRE – Limelight

11/15 Glasgow, UK – Garage

11/16 Nottingham, UK – Rescue Rooms

11/18 Wolverhampton, UK – KK’S Steel Mill

11/19 Manchester, UK – Club Academy

11/20 Bristol, UK – Thekla

11/22 London, UK – Electric Ballroom

11/23 Brighton, UK – Chalk

11/25 Berlin, GER – Hole 44

11/26 Prague, CZE – Rock Cafe

11/27 Vienna, AUT – Szene

11/28 Munich, GER – Backstage Halle

11/29 Zurich, SWI – Dynamo

12/01 Madrid, SPA – Mon Live

12/02 Barcelona, SPA – Apolo 2

12/04 Paris, FRA – Backstage BTM

12/05 Munster, GER – Skaters Palace

12/06 Antwerp, BEL – Zappa

12/07 Utrecht, NET – Tivoli

12/09 Cologne, GER – Kantine

12/10 Hamburg, GER – Knus

12/11 Copenhagen, DEN – Pumpehuset

12/12 Oslo, NOR – John Dee

12/13 Stockholm, SWE – Klubben

