Autopsy mit Video zu “Throatsaw” und neuem Album

Autopsy kündigten kürzlich ihr neues Studioalbum “Ashes, Organs, Blood and Crypts” an und nun folgt der Song “Throatsaw” mitsamt Musikvideo.
Die Single hat einen animierten Lyric-Visualizer von Andrea Mantelli bekommen, der weiter unten zu sehen ist.
Chris Reifert sagt zur Single folgendes: “For this selection we have decided to cast aside musical acrobatics, high-brow labyrinthian showings off of scales, sweeps and noodlings, lush sonic passages and deep audio journeys rare and untold, egotistical trains of thought and neo-classical wizardry and well…just cut your fuckin’ throat wide open and giggle like cretins while the blood sprays in every direction. Doesn’t that sound like fun, kiddies?”
Album Trailer:
Album: 27.10. AUTOPSY – “Ashes, Organs, Blood And Crypts”
vorbestellen: https://autopsy.lnk.to/AOBC
AUTOPSY – ‘Ashes, Organs, Blood and Crypts’ – Track listing:
01 – Rabid Funeral
02 – Throatsaw
03 – No Mortal Left Alive
04 – Well of Entrails
05 – Ashes, Organs, Blood and Crypts
06 – Bones To The Wolves
07 – Marrow Fiend
08 – Toxic Death Fuk
09 – Lobotomising Gods
10 – Death Is The Answer
11 – Coagulation
AUTOPSY – “Throatsaw”