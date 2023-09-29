Autopsy mit Video zu “Throatsaw” und neuem Album

Autopsy kündigten kürzlich ihr neues Studioalbum “Ashes, Organs, Blood and Crypts” an und nun folgt der Song “Throatsaw” mitsamt Musikvideo.

Die Single hat einen animierten Lyric-Visualizer von Andrea Mantelli bekommen, der weiter unten zu sehen ist.

Chris Reifert sagt zur Single folgendes: “For this selection we have decided to cast aside musical acrobatics, high-brow labyrinthian showings off of scales, sweeps and noodlings, lush sonic passages and deep audio journeys rare and untold, egotistical trains of thought and neo-classical wizardry and well…just cut your fuckin’ throat wide open and giggle like cretins while the blood sprays in every direction. Doesn’t that sound like fun, kiddies?”

Album Trailer:

Album: 27.10. AUTOPSY – “Ashes, Organs, Blood And Crypts”

vorbestellen: https://autopsy.lnk.to/AOBC

© AUTOPSY – Ashes, Organs, Blood And Crypts (Cover)

AUTOPSY – ‘Ashes, Organs, Blood and Crypts’ – Track listing:

01 – Rabid Funeral

02 – Throatsaw

03 – No Mortal Left Alive

04 – Well of Entrails

05 – Ashes, Organs, Blood and Crypts

06 – Bones To The Wolves

07 – Marrow Fiend

08 – Toxic Death Fuk

09 – Lobotomising Gods

10 – Death Is The Answer

11 – Coagulation

AUTOPSY – “Throatsaw”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Mastodon

