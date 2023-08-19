Babymetal verbinden sich mit Tom Morello für ihre neue Single “Metali”

Die japanische Pop-Metal-Band Babymetal verbünden sich mit Tom Morello (Gitarrist bei Rage Against The Machine) für ihre neue Single “Metali”. Das ist der erste offizielle Song im neuen Lineup bestehend aus Su-Metal, Moametal und dem neuesten Mitglied Momometal.

© Babymetal – Metali (Single Artwork)

Zur neuen Single erzählt Morello: “I am a big fan of BABYMETAL, a band that is both power rocking and constantly surprising with dizzying musical twists and turns. I’ve been trying to work with them for some time and when they sent me the demo of ‘Metali!!’ I knew I could rock that shit like crazy!”