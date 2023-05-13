Blind Channel veröffentlichen Video-Single zu “Happy Doomsday”

Nachdem “Flatline” im Februar erschien gab es verschiedene Tourtermine wie eine EU-Headliner-Tour, I Prevail EU-UK-Tour, eine Electric Callboy-Stadiumtour und sind Blind Channel mit ihrer neuen Video-Single “Happy Doomsday” zurück.

Nico (vocals) sagt dazu folgendes:

”The time around writing this song was a time of continuous bad news for us. Every day felt like another end of the world, which turned into a joke in the studio: ‘Happy Doomsday to you’. Frustrated, we noticed that panic only leads to more panic and wrote this song as an alternative, to sit back and enjoy the ride until all the hardships turn to yesterday’s news. The song gave us a good time, and we hope it can give that to others as well!“

FESTIVAL SUMMER 2023

7.6. – Caribana Festival (SUI)

8.6. – Nova Rock Festival (AUT)

10.6. – Saaristo Open Festival (FIN)

11.6. – Download Festival (UK)

16.6. – Graspop Metal Meeting (BE)

24.6. – Full Force Festival (GER)

29.6. – Evil Live Festival (POR)

30.6. – Resurrection Fest (ESP)

15.7. – Ipppodrome Snai San Siro, Milan (ITA) – TBA

21.7. – Seinäjoen vauhtiajot (FIN)

11.8. – Back to School, Särkänniemi (FIN)

12.8. – Himos Metal Festival (FIN)

17.8. – Reload Festival (GER)

18.8. – Rock the Lakes Festival (SUI)

19.8. – Tapiola Festival (FIN)

Stream und Kauf vom Album “Lifestyles Of The Sick & Dangerous”:

https://blindchannelfi.lnk.to/LifestylesOfTheSickAndDangerous

BLIND CHANNEL line-up:

Joel Hokka – Vocals

Niko Vilhelm Moilanen – Vocals

Joonas Porko – Guitar

Olli Matela – Bass

Tommi Lalli – Drums

Aleksi Kaunisvesi – DJ, Percussion

© Blind Channel – Lifestyles Of The Sick And Dangerous cover artwork