Bodysnatcher: Neue EP “Vile Conduct” und neues Musikvideo zu “Say Goodbye”

Die aus Florida stammenden Bodysnatcher haben ihre neue EP “Vile Conduct” via MNRK Heavy veröffentlicht und präsentieren zudem ihr neues Musikvideo zu “Say Goodbye”. Zuvor hat das Quartett bereits „Murder8“ mit Jamey Jasta, „Severed“, „Human Disdain“ und zuletzt „Infested“ präsentiert. Die Songs sind alle weiter unten zu hören.

© Bodysnatcher – Vile Conduct (Artwork)

Die Band kommentierte die EP wie folgt:

“‘Vile Conduct’ to us is a culmination of all of the different struggles people in general can be subject to, or can inflict on others. Whether it be personal struggles, loss, hatred toward humanity, etc. These are all human-specific. We feel these kinds of things will always be important to talk about and bring to the surface for not just the listener, but for us individually so that we can try to heal the best we know how to.”

Die Gründung der Band war im Jahre 2014 in Melbourne, Florida und benannt wurde eben diese Truppe nach dem berüchtigten Plainfield Ghoul Ed Gein.

VILE CONDUCT

Bodysnatcher

Track Listing:

Say Goodbye

Infested

Severed

Human Disdain

Confession

Murder8 ft. Jamey Jasta