Circa Arcana mit neuer EP “F.U.C.K.Y.O.U.”

Aus El Paso kommen Circa Arcana mit ihrer neuen EP “F.U.C.K.Y.O.U.”. Die EP wird als ehrlich und basierend auf echten Ereignissen beschrieben und die Mentalität, deren Titel dieses Release inne hat. Aggressive Vocals, Breakdowns und harte Riffs. Das Vierergespann spielt amerikanischen Metalcore und “declaring their most unforgiving, aggressive, and meanest recording of the year.”

“Our first EP was very emo, more of a heartfelt fan-to-fan moment, and with this record, after touring and seeing how shitty people are, we wrote this one in a dark place. We want the listener to really express their rage for modern-day society. I think it’s something that everyone needs right now.” fügt Sänger Kevin Cangas.

EP ist hier erhältlich: https://linktr.ee/circaarcana​

Lyric Video – “500 Likes”:

Music Video – “Switchblades and Fistfights”

Track Listing:​

© Circa Arcana – F.u.c.k. Y.o.u. (Artwork)

500 Likes – 2:53 King’s Wench – 3:06 Dybuk – 5:01 No Fucks Left – 3:40 Switchblades and Fistfights – 3:38

EP Length: 18:10

