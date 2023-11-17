Darkest Hour kündigen neues Album “Perpetual | Terminal” an

Die Band Darkest Hour aus Washington, D.C. um Mike Schleibaum [Gitarre], John Henry [Gesang], Aaron Deal [Bass], Travis Orbin [Schlagzeug] und Nico Santora [Gitarre] haben ihr zehntes Studioalbum „Perpetual | Terminal“ für den 23. Februar über MNRK Heavy angekündigt. Mit dem Video zum Titeltrack stimmt die Band schon einmal auf das neue Album ein.

Darkest Hour – Perpetual Terminal – (Official Video)

„This is a whole Darkest Hour album in one song,“ the band says. „It felt like the perfect album opener, eventually became the title track, and therefore is the perfect place to start as we present this new album to the world. Lyrically, it touches on all of the themes of the record — an album centered around the duality of survival and rebirth. Or, you could just say, some new music from old friends who just won’t ever give up.“

DARKEST HOUR – Perpetual I Terminal

Februar 2024

Mnrk Heavy / SPV

© DARKEST HOUR – Perpetual I Terminal (Artwork)

TRACK LISTING:

„Perpetual | Terminal“

„Societal Bile“

„A Prayer to the Holy Death“

„The Nihilist Undone“

„One With the Void“

„Amor Fati“

„Love is Fear“

„New Utopian Dream“

„Mausoleum“

„My Only Regret“

„Goddess of War, Give Me Something to Die For“

