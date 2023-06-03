Death Ray Vision teilen “From the Rafters” Video

Death Ray Vision teilen ihr neues Musikvideo zum neuen Track “From the Rafters”. Das neue Studioalbum “No Mercy From Electric Eyes” erscheint am 30. Juni 2023 via Metal Blade Records. Bei der Band spielt auch Killswitch Engage Bassist Mike D’Antonio und stellen einen neuen Sänger vor.
“When society breaks down and justice is no longer upheld, the kids will take to the streets in revolt,” sagt Bassist Mike D. “This is a song about injustice and rebellion – it does not pull any punches.”
NO MERCY FROM ELECTRIC EYES TRACK LISTING:
- Behead the King
- In Unholy Water
- From the Rafters
- Reaper
- Premature Evisceration
- Praise the War Machine
- Broken Hands of God
- An Iron Age
- Armageddon Is the Answer
- O Great Destroyer
- Crawl Forth the Cowards
- End Me
DEATH RAY VISION ARE:
Keith Bennett – Vocals
Chris Rosati – Guitar/vocals
Pete Cortese – Guitar
Mike D’Antonio – Bass
Colin Conway – Drums