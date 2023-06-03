Death Ray Vision teilen “From the Rafters” Video

Death Ray Vision teilen ihr neues Musikvideo zum neuen Track “From the Rafters”. Das neue Studioalbum “No Mercy From Electric Eyes” erscheint am 30. Juni 2023 via Metal Blade Records. Bei der Band spielt auch Killswitch Engage Bassist Mike D’Antonio und stellen einen neuen Sänger vor.

“When society breaks down and justice is no longer upheld, the kids will take to the streets in revolt,” sagt Bassist Mike D. “This is a song about injustice and rebellion – it does not pull any punches.”

© Death Ray Vision – No Mercy From Electric Eyes Artwork

NO MERCY FROM ELECTRIC EYES TRACK LISTING:

Behead the King In Unholy Water From the Rafters Reaper Premature Evisceration Praise the War Machine Broken Hands of God An Iron Age Armageddon Is the Answer O Great Destroyer Crawl Forth the Cowards End Me

DEATH RAY VISION ARE:

Keith Bennett – Vocals

Chris Rosati – Guitar/vocals

Pete Cortese – Guitar

Mike D’Antonio – Bass

Colin Conway – Drums