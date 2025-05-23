Monsters and Critics

Ender von Redwood Hill CD Kritik

by

Die dänische Band hat am 20. März 2020 den dritten Teil ihrer Trilogie veröffentlicht. Das Studioalbum hört auf den Namen Ender und stammt von Redwood Hill. Genre-technisch wird es als Post-Metal/Black Metal beschrieben. Letzteres habe ich auch nach mehrmaligen hören nicht vorgefunden (Einzig der Gesang weist Merkmale auf). Erschienen ist das Ganze via Rakkerpak Records. Alben der Trilogie sind: Descender, Collider und eben Ender.

© Redwood Hill – Ender

Während die ersten beiden Alben, die mir, das der Fairness halber, unbekannt, im 40 Minuten-Bereich sind, befindet sich Ender locker im Bereich von fast 70 Minuten.

Alles dreht sich um Verlust, Einsamkeit, Depression und Ausgrenzung. Ihre persönlichen Geschichten verbinden sich mit abstrakten Ideen und erhalten so eine neue Form, heißt es in der Information.

Redwood Hill dazu: “We wanted many things for this new record: A more raw and gritty sound in comparison with former efforts, while retaining the ability to create big well-produced anthems and choruses. We wanted to push our songwriting capabilities to create a coherent record aiming to fully immerse listeners in our somber soundscape.

In addition to our artistic ambitions, we also wanted to dive further into the technical aspects of the recording process. Early on we started playing with microphone choices and placement, how the recordings responded to the acoustic setup of the rehearsal space etc. We felt like we needed to take our time with this record and the DIY approach to recording allowed us to do pre-production ourselves – toying with the composition of the songs, riff architecture and drum grooves.

We decided early on that we wanted this album, the final chapter of our trilogy, to be a double album – A grand finale of sorts. The efforts required to write and record this behemoth of a record threatened to end the band several times. But even in the face of adversity, we feel like we have managed to achieve what we wanted; an album that combines the best of our earlier releases and adds new layers. Listeners of ‘Descender’ and ‘Collider’ will find many aspects of ‘Ender’ familiar – but further exploring and accentuating the elements that we feel makes a good Redwood Hill record. Finally, we would be remiss if we did not mention our collaboration with Rasmus G. Sejeresen from Rakkerpak Records on ‘Ender’. Rasmus is a long term friend of Redwood Hill and his input and support has been paramount in the process of getting ‘Ender’ ready for release. With his in-depth understanding of Scandinavian (post) metal/hardcore music and esthetics, work ethics and loyalty, we could not ask for a better partner on releasing ‘Ender’ than him and his DIY label Rakkerpak Records.”

Eigentlich kommt bei mir immer nur Cult of Luna oder Amenra in den Sinn, wenn ich derartige Musik hören und kann die dann, wenn ich mich in letzter Zeit, aktuell nicht der Fall, in diese musikalischen Gefilde begeben habe, einen Vergleich ziehen. Zur Qualität, zum Können, … Im Moment empfinde ich diese Musik als recht eintönig, monoton. Aber andererseits, wenn es diese Themen hat und diese immer wieder kommen, ist es vielleicht Sinn und Zweck diesen Faktor mit auf den Weg zu geben. Das sich all die Scheiße immer und immer und immer wiederholt. Zumindest aus subjektiver Sicht, in der Realität des beispielsweise Depressiven. Immer der gleiche Trott: aufstehen, Tag rumkriegen, schlafen. Zwischen präsentiert uns das Leben ein Ereignis wie Verlust, düstere Gedanken sind tägliche Begleiter und mensch hat keine Lust mehr zu irgendwas. Nicht mal Lust auf die Lust.

So gesehen also gelungen. Trotzdem weiß mich das Album nicht so recht mitzureißen und ich bleibe bei 3 von 5 Punkten. Auch wenn Fans dieses Stils das vielleicht anders sehen werden. Ihr könnt definitiv mal antesten. Geht hier bei bandcamp prima.

