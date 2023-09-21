Endseeker kündigen neues Album “Global Worming” an

Die Death Metaller Endseeker kündigen ihr neues Studioalbum “Global Worming” für den 27. Oktober 2023 an. Erscheinen wird das Release via Metal Blade Records und wird neun neue Tracks enthalten, die als digitales Werk aber auch als CD Digipak, Vinyl (verschiedene Ausführungen) und als limitiertes Box-Set erscheinen werden. Letzteres enthält neben dem Album auf Vinyl auch eine exklusive 2-Track-7-Inch, eine vierseitige Zeitung, Sticker, Beer Cozy und drei Buttons. Die Box ist handgedruckt und auf 500 Stück limitiert und nur in Europa erhältlich.

Über die erste Single “Violence Is Gold” aus dem kommenden Album sagt die Band:

“This is a song about actual physical violence. Either in an environment of competition or combat. Two people fighting each other. No more words needed. Time for action. Without judgment though. Just the plain and simple aesthetics of physical confrontation of two individuals when there’s nothing left to say. It’s hard, it’s raw and it’s brutal.”

Vinyl Variants

Worldwide:

Green/Black Marbled (700 copies)

Europe:

180g Black

Clear Blackdust (300 copies)

Red/White Marbled with 7-Inch (Boxset – 500 copies)

© Endseeker – Global Worming (Artwork)

Global Worming Tracklist:

Global Worming Hell Is Here Violence Is Gold Wheel of Torture C.B.V. Terror Hanging Gardens Our Only Life Nemesis

Endseeker live dates 2023:

ENDSEEKER’s “Global Worming” Tour with Decembre Noir

2023-10-18 – DE – Frankfurt – Nachtleben

2023-10-19 – DE – Nürnberg – Der Cult

2023-10-20 – DE – Mörlenbach – Live Music Hall

2023-10-21 – DE – Würzburg – B-Hof

2023-10-26 – DE – Leipzig – Hellraiser

2023-10-27 – DE – Bochum – Ruhr Congress – Turock Fest *not part of tour

2023-10-28 – DE – Hamburg – Bahnhof Pauli

