Enter Shikari und Jason Butler (Fever 333) veröffentlichen gemeinsame Single „Losing My Grip“

Mit “Losing My Grip” veröffentlichen Enter Shikari im Jahre 2024 ihre erste neue Musik und als Feature-Gast ist Jason Butler (Fever 333) mit dabei. Mit Jason Butler verbindet Enter Shikari eine lange Freundschaft und Touringgeschichte. „Losing My Grip“ ist eine bandtypisch forsche, experimentierfreudige Single, selbstbewusst und auf Augenhöhe mit einer Welt, die außer Kontrolle gerät. Und sie zeigt einmal mehr das Talent der Band für Kollaborationen. Allein im vergangenen Jahr arbeiteten sie an gemeinsamen Songs mit AViVA, Cody Frost, WARGASM and You Me At Six.

© ENTER SHIKARI und Jason Butler (Fever 333) – Losing My Grip (Single Artwork)

Sänger und Produzent Rou Reynolds sagt zur neuen Single: „We’ve known [Fever 333 lead singer] Jason for years now and have toured much of the world together. I think we always thought that it’d be great to collaborate on something when the right opportunity surfaced.

This track certainly felt right. It required a thoughtful intensity, which Jason provides effortlessly in whatever he sets his mind to. We can’t wait to take Fever 333 out on our UK and Europe tour, it’s been too long since we shared a stage together.

Losing My Grip oscillates between two of our favourite and foundational genre influences; Drum and Bass and hardcore punk.

Lyrically, it’s about the immense power that our species now wields, and the pressure and weight that that adds to our lives. We’re the only species capable of destroying itself (and all others) completely and, increasingly, it appears as though we’re only too willing. Losing My Grip is about the fight to stay sane whilst living in a deeply and dangerously flawed system.”

Jason Butler (Fever 333) fügt hinzu: „I’ve always been a fan of Enter Shikari. Yes, them as a band, but moreover, them as people. Yes, what they do, but even more so how they do it. They are an entity in their own lane and I’m honoured to have had an opportunity to swerve in it for a second and very excited to be rockin‘ with them on this upcoming tour. WE ARE GODS.“

„Losing My Grip“ steht ab sofort auf allen gängigen Streaming-Services sowie YouTube zum Hören bereit.

https://lnk.to/LosingMyGrip

Im Februar und März werden Enter Shikari ihre andauernde Welttournee in Großbritannien und Europa fortsetzen. Verbleibende Tickets sind hier erhältlich.

ENTER SHIKARI – Livedates:

(Support von Fever 333 & Blackout Problems)

24.02.2024 – (DE) Köln, Palladium (ausverkauft)

25.02.2024 – (DE) Hamburg, Sporthalle

27.02.2024 – (DE) Berlin, Columbiahalle

28.02.2024 – (DE) München, Zenith

