Ex-Atreyu-Sänger Alex Varkatzas kommt mit Dead Icarus-Debütsingle “Sellout”

Dead Icarus ist das neue Projekt des ehemaligen Atreyu-Sängers Alex Varkatzas. Die Band hat kürzlich einen weltweiten Deal bei MNRK Heavy unterschrieben. Außerdem gibt es die Debütsingle “Sellout” samt Musikvideo weiter unten zu hören und zu sehen. Einen Longplayer soll es im Frühjahr 2024 geben.

Scott Givens, MNRKs SVP im Bereich Rock und Metal sagt dazu: “Alex’s new project has our whole Heavy team excited. He has put together an incredible project with an amazing group of musicians.”

Alex ergänzt: “I am beyond excited and grateful for DEAD ICARUS to be joining the MNRK Heavy family. MNRK understands my musical vision and has provided me with free reign over all aspects of my musical journey. I cannot wait to share what has been created as a result of this unadulterated trust. This is the most honest, painful, angry, and optimistic music I have ever created. This is my road to redemption and the truth.”