Ex-Scorpions und Kingdom Come Drummer James Kottak gestorben

Der ehemalige Scorpions und Kingdom Come Drummer James Kottak ist im Alter von 61 Jahren gestorben. Seine Tochter Tobi erzählte TMZ am Dienstagmorgen, 9. Januar 2024, davon. Er ist in Louisville, Kentucky, wo er geboren ist und seit 1987 lebte, verstorben. Weitere Details über die genauen Ursachen sind unbekannt.

Neben Scorpions und Kingdom Come tourte Kottak auch mit Bands wie Warrant und Dio. In der Band Krunk, aus den 1990er Jahren, sang er und spielte Gitarre.

Scorpions bestätigten den Tod ihres ehemaligen Drummers ebenfalls. Sie schrieben:

„Very sad news … our dear friend and Drummer for 20 years James Kottak has passed at the age of 61 … James was a wonderful human being , a great musician and loving family man … he was our „Brother from another Mother“ and will be truly missed . … Rock‘n Roll Forever RIP James

Klaus , Rudolf , Matthias , Pawel and Mikkey“

