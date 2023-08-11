Fever Ray mit neuem Song “North”

Die Sängerin und Musikerin Fever Ray alias Karin Dreijer präsentiert das Musikvideo zu dem von Trent Reznor und Atticus Ross mitproduzierten Song “North”, das Dreijer allein in der schwedischen Tundra zeigt. “‘North’ is about the desire to find out what is true, the curiosity and courage to sit with the most difficult emotions”, erklärt Karin. “It’s about the task of weighing words against actions, of letting go and the stillness that comes afterwards.” Das Stück stammt vom Album “Radical Romantics” welches am 10. März 2023 über Rabid Records erschien.

© Fever Ray – Radical Romantics (Artwork)