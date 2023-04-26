Finger Eleven kündigen “Greatest Hits” an, neue Single “Together Right” draußen

Die kanadische Alternative-Band Finger Eleven kündigen eine “Greatest Hits”-Compilation für eine Veröffentlichung im Juni an. Eine neue Single namens “Together Right” ist schon draußen. Auf der Ansammlung verschiedener Stücke der Gruppe ist auch ein bisher unveröffentlichtes Pink Floyd Cover. Hierbei handelt es sich um “Welcome To The Machine“. Der neue Track ist gestern veröffentlicht worden..

Vocalist Scott Anderson kommentiert dies so:

“‘Together Right‘ is about unity. It’s about the bonds between people and how far that bond can extend before it’s broken. The song has an optimistic-sounding chorus but it’s really a desperate plea from one party to another asking please stick around, let’s go down with this ship together.”

© Finger Eleven – Greatest Hits Artwork

“Greatest Hits” Tracklisting:

01 – “Good Times”

02 – “Paralyzer”

03 – “Together Right”

04 – “Living In A Dream”

05 – “I’ll Keep Your Memory Vague”

06 – “One Thing”

07 – “Above”

08 – “First Time”

09 – “Falling On”

10 – “Slow Chemical”

11 – “Drag You Down”

12 – “Welcome To The Machine” (Pink Floyd cover)

CD und digitale Veröffentlichung der Compilation sind für den 16. Juni 2023 angesetzt. Vinyl soll am 25. August erscheinen. Pre-Order ist hier möglich. Trailer und Visualizer für “Together Right” gibt es nachfolgend: